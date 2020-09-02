Log in
Live Webinar on Building Online School Community Hosted by SquadLocker and K-12 Clothing

09/02/2020 | 08:12am EDT

Debora Jones of K-12 Clothing and Karen Silveira of SquadLocker discuss how to engage students and teachers with remote learning on Wednesday, September 9, 2020

SquadLocker, a leading provider of online tools and services for teams and organizations to manage custom apparel and equipment purchasing, is hosting the live webinar, “The School Community: Building a Sense of (Remote) Belonging Online,” along with K-12 Clothing on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Debora Jones, co-founder of K-12 Clothing, strategic partner of SquadLocker, and Karen Silveira, Senior Account Executive at SquadLocker, are talking about the importance of school communities feeling connected, engaged, and learning together.

WHAT:

Webinar, “The School Community: Building a Sense of (Remote) Belonging Online,” Hosted by SquadLocker and K-12 Clothing

 

 

WHEN:

Wednesday, September 9, 2020, 1:00 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. ET

 

 

REGISTER:

https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/3961247234124659470

“As instruction is delivered virtually, students and teachers are more likely to feel disconnected and uncertain,” said Debora Jones. “In this webinar, we will discuss how to build a sense of school community and belonging in a virtual environment so students remain engaged and enthusiastic.”

Debora is a PTA mom of two and lawyer turned business executive, helping educational organizations achieve their goals. She brings two decades of business experience in sales, marketing, and operations to the education sector borrowing from effective corporate principles to help PTAs, PTOs, and school administrations achieve their goals. As co-founder and advisor to K-12 Clothing, Debora focuses on strategic growth initiatives to propel K-12 Clothing into a leading role in the K-12 apparel market. She started her career as a litigator at a top U.S. law firm.

Debora is a frequent speaker, writer, and blogger with a variety of published articles. She created and taught certification courses as well as guest lectured at Duke University. She has served on multiple boards, holds one patent, and was a licensed attorney in three states (two with active status). When not hanging with her husband, kids, and three dogs, Debora can be found running around her hometown in Northern California.

Karen served Donnelly’s School Apparel, one of the largest school uniform suppliers in the northeast, for more than 23 years. Most recently, she was Vice President of Sales. She excels at providing outstanding customer service and managing account relationships for her school uniform and custom clothing SquadLocker customers.

To register for the free webinar, go to: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/3961247234124659470

About SquadLocker

SquadLocker uses innovative technologies to reinvent the way sports leagues, teams, and schools design and purchase customized gear, including uniforms, spirit wear, and other apparel. Offering market-leading brands, the company manages the entire process – from instant online store creation to free graphic artwork assistance as well as decoration, production, and fulfilment – from its wholly-owned manufacturing facility. This makes it easier for league organizers and school administrators to manage sports and school programs, while coaches and teachers can spend more time mentoring and inspiring athletes and students. For more information, visit: www.squadlocker.com and connect on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

All trademarks recognized.


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news "Companies"

