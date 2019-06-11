Live from Connected Planning Xperience (CPX) 2019: Your Day 1 Recap

Panel: The face of digital disruption

Mid-morning, Wall Street Journal and Amazon best-selling author Michael Gale led 'The Face of Digital Disruption' panel. Gale's leading book on digital transformation, 'The Digital Helix: Transforming your organization's DNA to thrive in the Digital Age,' examines 21 distinctive digital DNA elements that showcase the patterns for success in digital transformation. The distinctive digital DNA elements around Connected Planning were at the center of a thought-provoking discussion with Sheila Jordan (CIO, Symantec), Bill VanCuren (CIO/SVP, NCR), and Victor Barnes (VP/Global CFO, McDonald's Div. of The Coca-Cola Company), as the three shared their stories, learnings, and best practices surrounding through the digital transformation process. Jordan noted that 'Anaplan is truly a unifying platform' and recommended that customers 'go fast and use it as a forcing function for unification across your organization.'