Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Live from Connected Planning Xperience (CPX) 2019: Your Day 1 Recap

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/11/2019 | 10:14pm EDT

Panel: The face of digital disruption

Mid-morning, Wall Street Journal and Amazon best-selling author Michael Gale led 'The Face of Digital Disruption' panel. Gale's leading book on digital transformation, 'The Digital Helix: Transforming your organization's DNA to thrive in the Digital Age,' examines 21 distinctive digital DNA elements that showcase the patterns for success in digital transformation. The distinctive digital DNA elements around Connected Planning were at the center of a thought-provoking discussion with Sheila Jordan (CIO, Symantec), Bill VanCuren (CIO/SVP, NCR), and Victor Barnes (VP/Global CFO, McDonald's Div. of The Coca-Cola Company), as the three shared their stories, learnings, and best practices surrounding through the digital transformation process. Jordan noted that 'Anaplan is truly a unifying platform' and recommended that customers 'go fast and use it as a forcing function for unification across your organization.'

Disclaimer

Anaplan Inc. published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 02:13:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:35pBLOCKESCENCE PLC : strengthens business segment media through successful acquisition of Applift GmbH
EQ
10:31pAGL ENERGY : Morgans rates AGL as Reduce
AQ
10:31pDJI Announces RoboMaster S1 Educational Robot; More Info at B&H
BU
10:24pRIO TINTO : welcomes first nationally recognised qualifications in automation
PU
10:19pKONICA MINOLTA : Driving Automated Visual Inspection Business, Konica Minolta Acquires Spain-based Eines Systems
PU
10:16pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. ANNOUNCES THAT A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT HAS BEEN FILED AGAINST TARONIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. F/K/A MAGNEGAS APPLIED TECHNOLOGY (NASDAQ : TRNX) and Encourages Taronis Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
10:14pLIVE FROM CONNECTED PLANNING XPERIENCE (CPX) 2019 : Your Day 1 Recap
PU
10:14pGILEAD SCIENCES : Statement on U.S. Preventive Services Task Force 'A' Recommendation for PrEP as an HIV Prevention Strategy
PU
10:13pMARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg Finds Self on Receiving End of Fake Video
DJ
10:12pTESLA : Shareholders Reject Corporate-Governance Measures -- 2nd Update
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : is serious about a possible record quarter, not so serious about a submarine car
2OPEC nears deal to keep production curbs in place - UAE energy minister
3AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : to shut restaurant delivery service in U.S.
4CISCO SYSTEMS : CISCO : Your applications are on the move – how do you secure them everywhere?
5UNILEVER : UNILEVER : launches online store on Jumia

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About