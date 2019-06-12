Log in
Live from Connected Planning Xperience (CPX) 2019: Your Day 2 Recap

06/12/2019 | 09:54pm EDT

Other highlights from Day 2 of CPX included continued excitement and interest around Anaplan's newly announced user experience. Brett Lukowicz, Director of Finance at Echo Global Logistics, explained, 'On top of the existing value of the platform, we are excited for the new user experience (UX) to deliver increased efficiencies in our planning process by making it easier for our more than 100 users to actively engage in planning and collaborate in real time.'

Anaplan Navigator, an interactive knowledge hub for Connected Planning insight and resources, proved to be another CPX crowd-pleaser. CPX attendees returned to the Navigator booth on Day 2 to experience the new user tutorial website and get 'hands-on' with the clickable honeycomb effect. Used to navigate through the Connected Planning journey, the honeycomb effect helps businesses see the intricacies of planning throughout the enterprise.

If you're interested in learning more about Navigator, access our video-rich site for insight and content you can quickly consume before enterprise-wide planning discussions. Navigate your way from high-level Connected Planning concepts to the best practices that can help drive implementation success.

In what seems like a blink of an eye, yet another successful Anaplan user conference has come to a close. But, not before we go out with a bang at the CPX 2019's 1980's-themed closing party, featuring the heralded 80's cover band, Tainted Love. In true Anaplan fashion, we ended the evening with an epic party, delicious food and drink, and even more enjoyable conversations.

Until next year!

Disclaimer

Anaplan Inc. published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 01:53:07 UTC
