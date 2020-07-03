Live stream: New grains research for northern NSW and Queensland…

Grain growers face new challenges to productivity and profitability every year so keeping informed of the latest research is critical for a successful farming enterprise.

This year the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) will use a live, online platform to provide growers with the latest research, development and extension (RD&E) to help them make informed on-farm decisions that improve profitability.

GRDC Grower Relations Manager - North, Richard Holzknecht, said while the delivery format had changed, the latest paddock-ready recommendations and relevant research insights remained firmly on the agenda.

'Growers and agronomists have come to rely on the GRDC Updates to inform their tactical decision-making during the cropping season and beyond, so it is imperative they continue to have access to new research information,' Mr Holzknecht said.

'With the continuing social distancing restrictions of COVID-19, we made the decision to stream a series of online events directly to growers, agronomists and researchers in northern New South Wales and Queensland. These will be held at 9am on Tuesdays from July 14 to August 25.

'These regionally relevant research topics and speakers have been selected by local committees.'

This series of seven online events, to be held weekly, are designed specifically for growers and advisers in northern NSW and Queensland. Click on the date and topic of the webinar to register. Webinars are free of charge.

Tuesday, July 14 - Summer crops in western regions

Summer crops - their role in western farming systems and ways to increase reliability in NWNSW and SWQLD - Lindsay Bell (CSIRO) and Joe Eyre (University of QLD)

De-risking summer crops - strategies to reduce risk and optimise system benefit - Discussion led by Paul Gardoll (MCA Agronomy), Phil Lockwood (Meremley Agricultural Services) and Loretta Serafin (NSW DPI)

Tuesday, July 21 - Early sown sorghum

Farming systems impacts of early sown sorghum on crop water use efficiency, implications for subsequent crops, likely crop frequencies and system profit - Joe Eyre (University of QLD)

Winter-sown sorghum establishment, emergence and performance - Loretta Serafin (NSW DPI) and Joe Eyre (University of QLD)

Discussion on pros and cons of sowing sorghum early or late to beat the heat - Discussion panel

Tuesday, July 28 - Irrigation

Optimising use of limited irrigation water in grain crops - getting the biggest bang per megalitre! - Matthew Harrison (Tasmanian Institute of Agriculture)

Irrigation systems - optimisation and scheduling options - Lou Gall (Gwydir Valley Irrigators Association)

Discussion session - Led by Nick Gillingham (Keytah)

Tuesday, August 4 - Diseases

Stubble Olympics: the cereal pathogen 10 cm sprint - growth patterns of fungi causing crown rot, common root rot and yellow leaf spot in post-harvest cereal stubble - Toni Petronaitis (NSW DPI)

Disease update: What's happening in 2020 - Steven Simpfendorfer (NSW DPI)

Discussion session - Led by Lisle Snyman (DAF QLD)

Tuesday, August 11 - Farming systems

Farming systems and summer crops - Lindsay Bell (CSIRO)

Labour and machinery requirements/implications of different crop sequences - Julius Kotir (CSIRO)

Discussion on key outcomes/implications for decision making - Discussion panel led by Peter Birch (B & W Rural) and Hugh Reardon Smith (Nutrien Ag Solutions)

Tuesday, August 18 -- Mungbean physiology, rhizobium & nematodes

Mungbean physiology - how the plant works to produce yield - Kylie Wenham (University of QLD)

Exploring interactions of arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi (AMF), rhizobia and root-lesion nematode (Pratylenchus thornei) - Could a lack of AMF be a cause of nodulation failure in mungbean? - Elaine Gough (USQ)

Q & A session - Led by Paul McIntosh (Pulse Australia/ AHRI) and Kerry McKenzie (PulseAg Consulting)

Tuesday, August 25 - Mungbean agronomy and WUE

Mungbean yield gap and agronomy - Marisa Collins (La Trobe University)

Understanding WUE and patterns of water use in dryland and irrigated mungbeans for better management planning - Kathi Hertel (NSW DPI)

Discussion session - Led by Paul McIntosh (Pulse Australia/ AHRI) and Kerry McKenzie (PulseAg Consulting)

For further information on any of the above events or to register your interest please contact John Cameron or Erica McKay on 02 9482 4930 or erica@icanrural.com.au.

Contact

Toni Somes, GRDC

0436 622 645

toni.somes@grdc.com.au