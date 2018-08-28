LiveData Utilities : President Brad Harkavy Reveals Smart Grid Integration Promise of OTMB Middleware

SCADA Tech Summit Session Explores How Utilities Can Architect an OT Middleware Bridge Between Operational Technology and IT Assets

Every day renewable and traditional energy companies add new Distributed Energy Resources to the electric power grid. This avalanche of new assets and the associated real-time data needed to manage each asset increases the complexity of managing the grid at a geometric rate. While managing the grid is an ever-expanding challenge, LiveData Utilities President Brad Harkavy explains how OT middleware can help utilities simplify the endless influx of DER data and systems while future-proofing their architecture in a session at the forthcoming SCADA Tech Summit.

Based on research from several smart grid utilities, his presentation, “Architect a Light-Weight Middleware OTMB to Bridge All Your OT Assets and IT,” is a featured session on Sept. 12, opening day of the two-day SCADA Tech Summit at the Double-Tree Oak Brook (Illinois).

Harkavy said that to answer these demands, more utilities are employing an OT middleware software pattern called an Operational Technology Message Bus (OTMB) within their OT/IT hybrid architectures. These architectures provide for bi-directional publication and consumption of OT data between SCADA systems, assets and devices utilizing various protocols (ICCP DNP3, MODBUS, OCP, etc.), IT and OT analytics applications, time-series databases and SQL databases.

“Utilities that have employed an OTMB as a bridge between IT and OT have experienced reduced operational complexity and costs while bringing integrated OT online faster,” Harkavy said.

The single architectural layer enables utilities to unify and manage distributed assets and their data regardless of their relation to a system or protocol language, he explained. In addition, this middleware layer establishes an operational technology structure to simplify growth and data management as well as enable greater business intelligence.

Harkavy will share information derived from establishing bi-directional communication and interoperability between independent and unique smart grid data networks and SCADA systems or SCADA-less systems at numerous utilities. He examines scenarios for SCADA system applications, OT real-time middleware applications, and a hybridized approach that uses both SCADA and middleware.

“Frequently an OTMB is a better integration bridge to analytics applications than a traditional SCADA system,” Harkavy said. “The increase of marketplace assets and consequent complexity requires utilities and generation operators to implement OT middleware solutions to successfully manage their systems and data today while having high performance scalability tomorrow.”

