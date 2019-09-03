LiveWorld Named ‘One to Watch' in MM&M's Top 100 Healthcare Agencies List

Recognition comes as LiveWorld reports 75% first half year-over-year revenue growth in healthcare segment

LiveWorld, Inc. (OTC Markets: LVWD) announces it has been named ‘One to Watch’ by Medical Marketing and Media (MM&M) in their Top 100 Healthcare Agencies issue. The annual issue honors top agencies for their contributions in the pharma and healthcare industry.

“MM&M selects agencies as ‘One to Watch’ because of stellar work helping pharma brands reach new heights in marketing campaigns,” said Dawn Lacallade, LiveWorld Chief Strategist. “LiveWorld builds awareness and education by focusing on how social media drives patient behavior change.”

LiveWorld’s significant healthcare revenue growth comes from increased demand for the agency’s full services solution covering digital creative along with strategy, content, engagement, and adverse events management.

“Being recognized by MM&M underscores our growth momentum,” said Peter Friedman, Chief Executive Officer of LiveWorld. “Top brands are selecting our patient experience model enabling them to connect emotional context with navigation of the healthcare journey.”

Click here to view LiveWorld’s online listing in MM&M’s 2019 Agency Directory.

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld is a digital agency and software company specializing in social media solutions that help companies build stronger customer relationships. We provide consulting, strategy, and creative along with human agents, conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns and social media programs. Our solutions empower companies to deepen relationships with customers, professionals, patients and healthcare providers with emotion driven behavior change through conversations and campaigns with a human touch. LiveWorld clients include the number one brands in pharmaceuticals, consumer packaged goods, and financial-travel services. LiveWorld is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an additional office in New York City. Learn more at www.liveworld.com and @LiveWorld.

