Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LiveWorld Named ‘One to Watch' in MM&M's Top 100 Healthcare Agencies List

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 09:12am EDT

Recognition comes as LiveWorld reports 75% first half year-over-year revenue growth in healthcare segment

LiveWorld, Inc. (OTC Markets: LVWD) announces it has been named ‘One to Watch’ by Medical Marketing and Media (MM&M) in their Top 100 Healthcare Agencies issue. The annual issue honors top agencies for their contributions in the pharma and healthcare industry.

“MM&M selects agencies as ‘One to Watch’ because of stellar work helping pharma brands reach new heights in marketing campaigns,” said Dawn Lacallade, LiveWorld Chief Strategist. “LiveWorld builds awareness and education by focusing on how social media drives patient behavior change.”

LiveWorld’s significant healthcare revenue growth comes from increased demand for the agency’s full services solution covering digital creative along with strategy, content, engagement, and adverse events management.

“Being recognized by MM&M underscores our growth momentum,” said Peter Friedman, Chief Executive Officer of LiveWorld. “Top brands are selecting our patient experience model enabling them to connect emotional context with navigation of the healthcare journey.”

Click here to view LiveWorld’s online listing in MM&M’s 2019 Agency Directory.

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld is a digital agency and software company specializing in social media solutions that help companies build stronger customer relationships. We provide consulting, strategy, and creative along with human agents, conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns and social media programs. Our solutions empower companies to deepen relationships with customers, professionals, patients and healthcare providers with emotion driven behavior change through conversations and campaigns with a human touch. LiveWorld clients include the number one brands in pharmaceuticals, consumer packaged goods, and financial-travel services. LiveWorld is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an additional office in New York City. Learn more at www.liveworld.com and @LiveWorld.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:36aTHE LATEST : Union picks GM as target in contract talks
AQ
09:36aMIDDLEGROUND CAPITAL : Closes Fund I Above Hard Cap at $459.5 Million
BU
09:35aFORUM ENERGY METALS : Commences Exploration At Love Lake Nickel- Copper-Platinum-Palladium Property, Saskatchewan
PU
09:35aWILLIS TOWERS WATSON : Form of prospectus filed in connection with primary offering of securities on a delayed basis
PU
09:35aA&W REVENUE ROYALTIES INCOME FUND : Celebrates National Partnership with DoorDash
PU
09:35aTOYOTA BOSHOKU : Delta Kogyo and Toyo Seat establish the Joint Venture to manufacture Automotive Seats in the US
PU
09:35aBROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : Hurricane Dorian Update
PU
09:35aNAVIGATOR : Acquisition of own shares
PU
09:35aCannabisNewsWire Announces Exciting New Collaboration with the Cannabis World Congress & Business Expo
GL
09:34aSWK HOLDINGS CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC : SPARK THERAPEUTICS : Roche, Spark again extend $4.3 billion takeover offer
2WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
3XIAOMI CORP : XIAOMI : China's Xiaomi plans $1.5 billion buyback to arrest stock tumble
4BITTIUM OYJ : BITTIUM OYJ : Received a Purchase Order for Software-Defined Tough SDR™ Radios and TAC WIN..
5SIMCORP : SIMCORP : Financial Holding Sofina boosts investment operations with SimCorp Dimension

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group