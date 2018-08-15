LiveWorld Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

LiveWorld, Inc. (OTC Markets: LVWD), today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2018. Total revenues were approximately $1.7 million for the second quarter, as compared to the approximately $2.5 million in total revenues reported for the same period in 2017. This represented a reduction in total revenues of $809,000 period over period or 32%. The Company’s revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2018 were approximately $4.1 million, as compared to the $4.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017. This represents a reduction of $807,000 period over period or 16%.

The Company reported a net loss for the quarter of approximately $358,000, or 20% of total revenues. This compares to net loss of approximately $494,000, or 20% of total revenues reported for the second quarter of 2017. The Company had a net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2018 of approximately $490,000, or 11% of total revenues, as compared to the net loss of approximately $808,000, or 16% of total revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2017.

The Company finished the second quarter with approximately $1.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, as compared to the approximately $656,000 at the end of the first quarter of 2018, an increase of $664,000 or 101%.

The Company said the decline in revenue was due primarily to the end of the Walmart relationship in the second quarter. Walmart was the largest client and it represented 95% of the $809,000 reduction in revenues. The remaining 5% was related to the timing and renewal of other client projects.

“We will continue to invest and expand our footprint in the healthcare sector, including growing our services revenue and innovating our SaaS platform,” said David Houston, Chief Financial Officer of LiveWorld. “We anticipate this investment will result in positive revenue growth in the sector for us in 2018.”

Detailed financial information may be downloaded at www.liveworld.com/ir (LiveWorld’s Investor Relations page) or at www.otcmarkets.com.

About LiveWorld

At LiveWorld, we provide conversation management software, consulting, and online agent workforce services. These empower companies to manage conversations in messaging apps and social media to develop deeper relationships with customers. We specialize in handling the speed and scale requirements of brands to engage customers 1-on-1 in real-time and deliver personalized interactions with a human touch. Our conversation-centric software is designed to track and manage dialogue, engage customers, and integrate chatbots and human agents with enterprise systems. Companies are able to quickly solve the scale, security, automation, and multi-social channel challenges associated with marketing and customer service programs. LiveWorld services include strategy, campaign management, content moderation, engagement, customer service, and social analytics. Our team of marketing strategists, conversation specialists, chatbot experts, social data analysts, online agents, and software developers collaborate to deliver marketing and customer service solutions that seamlessly integrate software and human teams. LiveWorld clients include the number one brands in consumer packaged goods, retail, pharmaceutical, and financial-travel services. LiveWorld is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an additional office in New York City. Learn more at www.liveworld.com and @LiveWorld.

“Safe Harbor" Statement Under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act

This press release may contain forward-looking information concerning LiveWorld plans, objectives, future expectations, forecasts and prospects. These statements may include those regarding LiveWorld’s current or future financial performance including but not limited to lists of clients, revenue and profit, use of cash, investments, relationships and the actual or potential impact of stock option expense, and the results of its product development efforts. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward- looking statements made as a result of, among other things, final accounting adjustments and results, LiveWorld’s ability to attract new clients and preserve or expand its relationship with existing clients, LiveWorld’s ability to retain and attract high quality employees, including its management staff, the ability to deliver new innovative products in a timely manner, changing accounting treatments, and other risks applicable to the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

LIVEWORLD, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) June 30, December 31, 2018 2017 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalent $ 1,320 $ 2,270 Accounts receivable, net 445 304 Prepaid expenses 138 148 Total current assets 1,903 2,722 Property and equipment, net 35 48 Other assets 21 19 Total assets $ 1,959 $ 2,789 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 116 $ 190 Accrued employee expenses 393 516 Other accrued liabilities 192 205 Deferred revenue 356 651 Total current liabilities 1,057 1,562 Total liabilities 1,057 1,562 Stockholders' equity Common stock: $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized 33,388,545 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017 respectively 34 34 Additional paid-in capital 143,132 142,968 Accumulated deficit (142,264 ) (141,775 ) Total stockholders' equity 902 1,227 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,959 $ 2,789

LIVEWORLD, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Total revenues $ 1,716 $ 2,525 $ 4,138 $ 4,945 Cost of revenues 786 988 1,738 1,979 Gross Margin 930 1,537 2,400 2,966 Operating Expense Product development 397 541 928 1,150 Sales and marketing 243 705 733 1,198 General and administrative 638 788 1,218 1,433 Total operating expense 1,278 2,034 2,879 3,781 Income / (loss) from operations (348 ) (497 ) (479 ) (815 ) Income / (loss) before tax (348 ) (497 ) (479 ) (815 ) Other Income / Expense -------- 2 2 12 Provision for income taxes 10 (1 ) 13 5 Net income / (loss) (358 ) (494 ) (490 ) (808 ) Basic income / (loss) per share $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.02 ) Shares used in computing basic loss per share 33,388,545 33,388,545 33,388,545 33,388,545 Diluted net income (loss) per share $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.02 ) Shares used in computing diluted income (loss) per share 33,388,545 33,388,545 33,388,545 33,388,545 Departmental allocation of stock-based compensation: Cost of revenues $ 13 $ 10 $ 25 $ 25 Product development 9 14 21 39 Sales and marketing 11 29 23 35 General and administrative 47 42 95 91 Total stock-based compensation $ 80 $ 95 $ 164 $ 190

LIVEWORLD, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (358 ) $ (494 ) $ (490 ) $ (808 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation of long-lived assets 7 7 14 15 Stock-based compensation 80 95 164 190 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,703 (1,100 ) (141 ) (1,919 ) Other assets 74 65 9 (101 ) Accounts payable (101 ) 4 (74 ) 68 Accrued liabilities (8 ) 5 (136 ) 43 Deferred revenue (733 ) 1,325 (295 ) 1,730 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 664 (93 ) (949 ) (782 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment -------- (3 ) (1 ) (7 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities -------- (3 ) (1 ) (7 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options -------- ------- -------- ------- Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities -------- ------- -------- ------- Change in cash and cash equivalent 664 (96 ) (950 ) (789 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 656 1,862 2,270 2,555 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 1,320 $ 1,766 $ 1,320 $ 1,766 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing and investing activities: Income taxes paid $ 10 $ 1 $ 13 $ 5

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180815005615/en/