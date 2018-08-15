|
LiveWorld Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
08/15/2018 | 10:31pm CEST
LiveWorld, Inc. (OTC Markets: LVWD), today announced financial results
for the second quarter of 2018. Total revenues were approximately $1.7
million for the second quarter, as compared to the approximately $2.5
million in total revenues reported for the same period in 2017. This
represented a reduction in total revenues of $809,000 period over period
or 32%. The Company’s revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2018
were approximately $4.1 million, as compared to the $4.9 million for the
six months ended June 30, 2017. This represents a reduction of $807,000
period over period or 16%.
The Company reported a net loss for the quarter of approximately
$358,000, or 20% of total revenues. This compares to net loss of
approximately $494,000, or 20% of total revenues reported for the second
quarter of 2017. The Company had a net loss for the six months ended
June 30, 2018 of approximately $490,000, or 11% of total revenues, as
compared to the net loss of approximately $808,000, or 16% of total
revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2017.
The Company finished the second quarter with approximately $1.3 million
in cash and cash equivalents, as compared to the approximately $656,000
at the end of the first quarter of 2018, an increase of $664,000 or 101%.
The Company said the decline in revenue was due primarily to the end of
the Walmart relationship in the second quarter. Walmart was the largest
client and it represented 95% of the $809,000 reduction in revenues. The
remaining 5% was related to the timing and renewal of other client
projects.
“We will continue to invest and expand our footprint in the healthcare
sector, including growing our services revenue and innovating our SaaS
platform,” said David Houston, Chief Financial Officer of LiveWorld. “We
anticipate this investment will result in positive revenue growth in the
sector for us in 2018.”
Detailed financial information may be downloaded at www.liveworld.com/ir
(LiveWorld’s Investor Relations page) or at www.otcmarkets.com.
About LiveWorld
At LiveWorld, we provide conversation management software, consulting,
and online agent workforce services. These empower companies to manage
conversations in messaging apps and social media to develop deeper
relationships with customers. We specialize in handling the speed and
scale requirements of brands to engage customers 1-on-1 in real-time and
deliver personalized interactions with a human touch. Our
conversation-centric software is designed to track and manage dialogue,
engage customers, and integrate chatbots and human agents with
enterprise systems. Companies are able to quickly solve the scale,
security, automation, and multi-social channel challenges associated
with marketing and customer service programs. LiveWorld services include
strategy, campaign management, content moderation, engagement, customer
service, and social analytics. Our team of marketing strategists,
conversation specialists, chatbot experts, social data analysts, online
agents, and software developers collaborate to deliver marketing and
customer service solutions that seamlessly integrate software and human
teams. LiveWorld clients include the number one brands in consumer
packaged goods, retail, pharmaceutical, and financial-travel
services. LiveWorld is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an
additional office in New York City. Learn more at www.liveworld.com and @LiveWorld.
“Safe Harbor" Statement Under The Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act
This press release may contain forward-looking information concerning
LiveWorld plans, objectives, future expectations, forecasts and
prospects. These statements may include those regarding LiveWorld’s
current or future financial performance including but not limited to
lists of clients, revenue and profit, use of cash, investments,
relationships and the actual or potential impact of stock option
expense, and the results of its product development efforts. Actual
results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-
looking statements made as a result of, among other things, final
accounting adjustments and results, LiveWorld’s ability to attract new
clients and preserve or expand its relationship with existing clients,
LiveWorld’s ability to retain and attract high quality employees,
including its management staff, the ability to deliver new innovative
products in a timely manner, changing accounting treatments, and other
risks applicable to the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place
undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as
of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update
these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or
circumstances.
|
|
LIVEWORLD, INC.
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(In thousands, except share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalent
|
|
$
|
1,320
|
|
|
$
|
2,270
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
445
|
|
|
|
304
|
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
|
138
|
|
|
|
148
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
1,903
|
|
|
|
2,722
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
|
48
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
1,959
|
|
|
$
|
2,789
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
116
|
|
|
$
|
190
|
|
Accrued employee expenses
|
|
|
393
|
|
|
|
516
|
|
Other accrued liabilities
|
|
|
192
|
|
|
|
205
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
356
|
|
|
|
651
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
1,057
|
|
|
|
1,562
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
1,057
|
|
|
|
1,562
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock: $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized
33,388,545 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2018 and December
31, 2017 respectively
|
|
|
34
|
|
|
|
34
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
143,132
|
|
|
|
142,968
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(142,264
|
)
|
|
|
(141,775
|
)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|
902
|
|
|
|
1,227
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
$
|
1,959
|
|
|
$
|
2,789
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIVEWORLD, INC.
|
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Total revenues
|
|
$
|
1,716
|
|
|
$
|
2,525
|
|
|
$
|
4,138
|
|
|
$
|
4,945
|
|
Cost of revenues
|
|
|
786
|
|
|
|
988
|
|
|
|
1,738
|
|
|
|
1,979
|
|
Gross Margin
|
|
|
930
|
|
|
|
1,537
|
|
|
|
2,400
|
|
|
|
2,966
|
|
Operating Expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Product development
|
|
|
397
|
|
|
|
541
|
|
|
|
928
|
|
|
|
1,150
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
|
243
|
|
|
|
705
|
|
|
|
733
|
|
|
|
1,198
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
638
|
|
|
|
788
|
|
|
|
1,218
|
|
|
|
1,433
|
|
Total operating expense
|
|
|
1,278
|
|
|
|
2,034
|
|
|
|
2,879
|
|
|
|
3,781
|
|
Income / (loss) from operations
|
|
|
(348
|
)
|
|
|
(497
|
)
|
|
|
(479
|
)
|
|
|
(815
|
)
|
Income / (loss) before tax
|
|
|
(348
|
)
|
|
|
(497
|
)
|
|
|
(479
|
)
|
|
|
(815
|
)
|
Other Income / Expense
|
|
|
--------
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
Net income / (loss)
|
|
|
(358
|
)
|
|
|
(494
|
)
|
|
|
(490
|
)
|
|
|
(808
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic income / (loss) per share
|
|
$
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.02
|
)
|
Shares used in computing basic loss per share
|
|
|
33,388,545
|
|
|
|
33,388,545
|
|
|
|
33,388,545
|
|
|
|
33,388,545
|
|
Diluted net income (loss) per share
|
|
$
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.02
|
)
|
Shares used in computing diluted income (loss) per share
|
|
|
33,388,545
|
|
|
|
33,388,545
|
|
|
|
33,388,545
|
|
|
|
33,388,545
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Departmental allocation of stock-based compensation:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenues
|
|
$
|
13
|
|
|
$
|
10
|
|
|
$
|
25
|
|
|
$
|
25
|
|
Product development
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
|
39
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
|
35
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
47
|
|
|
|
42
|
|
|
|
95
|
|
|
|
91
|
|
Total stock-based compensation
|
|
$
|
80
|
|
|
$
|
95
|
|
|
$
|
164
|
|
|
$
|
190
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIVEWORLD, INC.
|
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
Three Months
Ended June 30,
|
|
Six Months
Ended June 30,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
(358
|
)
|
|
$
|
(494
|
)
|
|
$
|
(490
|
)
|
|
$
|
(808
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) provided by (used in)
operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation of long-lived assets
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
|
95
|
|
|
|
164
|
|
|
|
190
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
1,703
|
|
|
|
(1,100
|
)
|
|
|
(141
|
)
|
|
|
(1,919
|
)
|
Other assets
|
|
|
74
|
|
|
|
65
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
(101
|
)
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
(101
|
)
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
(74
|
)
|
|
|
68
|
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
|
(8
|
)
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
(136
|
)
|
|
|
43
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
(733
|
)
|
|
|
1,325
|
|
|
|
(295
|
)
|
|
|
1,730
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
|
|
664
|
|
|
|
(93
|
)
|
|
|
(949
|
)
|
|
|
(782
|
)
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
|
|
--------
|
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
(7
|
)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
|
|
--------
|
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
(7
|
)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|
|
|
--------
|
|
|
|
-------
|
|
|
|
--------
|
|
|
|
-------
|
|
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
|
|
|
--------
|
|
|
|
-------
|
|
|
|
--------
|
|
|
|
-------
|
|
Change in cash and cash equivalent
|
|
|
664
|
|
|
|
(96
|
)
|
|
|
(950
|
)
|
|
|
(789
|
)
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|
|
|
656
|
|
|
|
1,862
|
|
|
|
2,270
|
|
|
|
2,555
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
|
$
|
1,320
|
|
|
$
|
1,766
|
|
|
$
|
1,320
|
|
|
$
|
1,766
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing and investing
activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income taxes paid
|
|
$
|
10
|
|
|
$
|
1
|
|
|
$
|
13
|
|
|
$
|
5
|
