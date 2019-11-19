LiveWorld Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

LiveWorld, Inc. (OTC Markets: LVWD), today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2019. Total revenues were approximately $1.9 million for the third quarter, as compared to the approximately $1.6 million in total revenues reported for the same period in 2018. The Company’s revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 were approximately $5.5 million, as compared to the $5.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The $5.5 million revenue compares to $4.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 when excluding Walmart, or a 37% increase in non-Walmart revenue.

The Company reported a net loss for the quarter of approximately $50,000, or 2% of total revenues. This compares to net loss of approximately $188,000, or 12% of total revenues reported for the third quarter of 2018. The Company had a net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 of approximately $463,000, or 8% of total revenues, as compared to the net loss of approximately $678,000, or 12% of total revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

The Company finished the third quarter with approximately $1.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, as compared to the approximately $1.2 million at the end of 2018.

“Our total revenues for the third quarter were approximately $1.9 million, an increase of approximately $344,000 or 22% when compared to the third quarter of 2018. Our total healthcare revenues for the nine months ended September 30th were approximately $4.4 million as compared to the nine months ended September 30th 2018 of $2.8 million, or a 58% growth rate,” said David Houston, Chief Financial Officer of LiveWorld, “We will continue to focus our efforts on the healthcare market as a means to grow top line revenues for the company.”

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld is a digital agency and software company specializing in social media solutions that help companies build stronger customer relationships. We provide consulting, strategy, and creative along with human agents, conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns and social media programs. Our solutions empower companies to deepen relationships with customers, professionals, patients and healthcare providers with emotion driven behavior change through conversations and campaigns with a human touch. LiveWorld clients include the number one brands in pharmaceuticals, consumer packaged goods, and financial-travel services. LiveWorld is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an additional office in New York City. Learn more at www.liveworld.com and @LiveWorld.

“Safe Harbor" Statement Under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act

This press release may contain forward-looking information concerning LiveWorld plans, objectives, future expectations, forecasts and prospects. These statements may include those regarding LiveWorld’s current or future financial performance including but not limited to lists of clients, revenue and profit, use of cash, investments, relationships and the actual or potential impact of stock option expense, and the results of its product development efforts. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward- looking statements made as a result of, among other things, final accounting adjustments and results, LiveWorld’s ability to attract new clients and preserve or expand its relationship with existing clients, LiveWorld’s ability to retain and attract high quality employees, including its management staff, the ability to deliver new innovative products in a timely manner, changing accounting treatments, and other risks applicable to the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

LIVEWORLD, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalent $ 1,101 $ 1,152 Accounts receivable, net 513 362 Prepaid expenses 142 142 Total current assets 1,756 1,656 Property and equipment, net 13 24 Other assets 22 22 Total assets $ 1,791 $ 1,702 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 159 $ 83 Accrued employee expenses 372 386 Other accrued liabilities 28 38 Deferred revenue 479 340 Total current liabilities 1,038 847 Total liabilities 1,038 847 Stockholders' equity Common stock: $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized 45,633,442 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and 33,388,545 as of December 31, 2018 respectively 34 34 Additional paid-in capital 143,593 143,233 Accumulated deficit (142,874 ) (142,412 ) Total stockholders' equity 753 855 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,791 $ 1,702

LIVEWORLD, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Sept 30, Nine Months Ended Sept 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Total revenues $ 1,906 $ 1,562 $ 5,514 $ 5,700 Cost of revenues 897 695 2,654 2,434 Gross Margin 1,009 867 2,860 3,266 Operating Expense Product development 293 370 950 1,298 Sales and marketing 281 204 870 937 General and administrative 485 482 1,495 1,699 Total operating expense 1,059 1,056 3,315 3,934 Income / (loss) from operations (50 ) (189 ) (455 ) (668 ) Income / (loss) before tax (50 ) (189 ) (455 ) (668 ) Other Income / Expense --------- 1 2 3 Provision for income taxes --------- -------- 10 13 Net income / (loss) (50 ) (188 ) (463 ) (678 ) Basic income / (loss) per share $ (0.00 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.02 ) Shares used in computing basic loss per share 45,633,442 33,388,545 45,633,442 33,388,545 Diluted net income (loss) per share $ (0.00 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.02 ) Shares used in computing diluted income (loss) per share 45,633,442 33,388,545 45,633,442 33,388,545 Departmental allocation of stock-based compensation: Cost of revenues $ 5 $ 7 $ 15 $ 32 Product development 3 9 14 30 Sales and marketing 3 10 13 33 General and administrative 4 32 19 127 Total stock-based compensation $ 15 $ 58 $ 61 $ 222

LIVEWORLD, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) Three Months Ended

Sept 30, Nine Months Ended

Sept 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (50 ) $ (188 ) $ (463 ) $ (678 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation of long-lived assets 3 7 15 21 Stock-based compensation 15 58 61 222 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (43 ) (48 ) (151 ) (189 ) Other assets 12 (26 ) 2 (16 ) Accounts payable 45 38 76 (36 ) Accrued liabilities (35 ) (31 ) (25 ) (168 ) Deferred revenue (34 ) 352 138 57 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (87 ) 162 (347 ) (787 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment --------- -------- (4 ) (1 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities --------- -------- (4 ) (1 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Capital Investment --------- -------- 300 -------- Proceeds from exercise of stock options --------- -------- --------- -------- Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities --------- -------- 300 -------- Change in cash and cash equivalent (87 ) 162 (51 ) (788 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 1,188 1,320 1,152 2,270 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 1,101 $ 1,482 $ 1,101 $ 1,482 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing and investing activities: Income tax paid $ --------- -------- $ 10 $ 13

