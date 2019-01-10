Log in
LiveXLive Showcases The Power Of Its Music Streaming Platform At CES Las Vegas

01/10/2019 | 08:16am EST

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday night, an invite-only LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) event, packed with media, tech, investor VIPs and industry insiders, was transformed into a surprise livestreamed original "LiveXLive Presents" event.  Held during CES at CATCH Las Vegas, inside the ARIA Hotel, the event featured performances from Chromeo, Tierra Whack, O.T. Genasis, Cousin Stizz, Tabi and J Hype. The previously unannounced livestream generated over one million views across LiveXLive's music platform.  

O.T. Genasis performs at LiveXLive Presents event at CATCH Las Vegas on January 8, 2019.

"We wanted to use CES to demonstrate the power of our music platform to thought leaders across the media, tech and investment communities," said Robert Ellin, Chairman and CEO of LiveXLive. "When we looked at  the lineup of stars and breaking talent we put together, it became clear that we had to share the night with our fans and subscribers.  With almost no notice, we saw more than 1 million streams on Tuesday night."

With a lineup carefully selected by LiveXLive, the event expanded LiveXLive from a leading festival broadcaster to a creator of artist-breaking opportunities.  The concert was the fourth original live music event curated by LiveXLive, with previous "LiveXLive Presents" events featuring notable artists such as Playboi Carti and Nas.  

LiveXLive plans to stream more than 27 music festivals, concerts and other live music events across the globe featuring over 400 hours of live content during its 2019 fiscal year.  The company continues to expand its offering, with original series programming, single artist concerts, and award show content. 

Iimages from the 2019 CES LiveXLive Presents event can be found at http://assignments.gettyimages.com/mm/nicePath/gyipa_public?nav=pr635936895

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") is a global digital media company focused on live entertainment. The Company operates LiveXLive, one of the industry's leading live music video streaming platforms; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music pioneer; and produces original music-related content. LiveXLive is the first 'live social music network', delivering premium livestreams, digital audio and on-demand music experiences from the world's top music festivals and concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, Hangout Music Festival, and many more. LiveXLive also gives audiences access to premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. Through its owned and operated Internet radio service, Slacker Radio (www.slacker.com), LiveXLive delivers its users access to millions of songs and hundreds of expert-curated stations. The Company also operates a social influencer network, LiveXLive Influencers. The Company is headquartered in West Hollywood, CA. For more information, visit us at www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @livexlive.

 Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors include uncertainties as to identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content, ability to attract and retain users, ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants, successfully implementing the Company's and Slacker's growth strategy, including relating to their technology platforms and applications, management's relationships with industry stakeholders, changes in economic conditions, competition, and other risks including, but not limited to, those described from in the Company's 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 29, 2018, the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the SEC on November 14, 2018, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law.

 

 

Patrick "P-Thugg" Gemayel of Chromeo performs at "LiveXLive Presents" event at CATCH Las Vegas on January 8, 2019.

Invited guests celebrate at LiveXLive Presents event at CATCH Las Vegas on January 8, 2019.

LiveXLive (PRNewsFoto/Loton, Corp.) (PRNewsfoto/LiveXLive Media, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/livexlive-showcases-the-power-of-its-music-streaming-platform-at-ces-las-vegas-300776180.html

SOURCE LiveXLive Media, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
