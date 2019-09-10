Lively Launches Android App To Expand Mobile User Access to Health Savings Accounts

HSA users can track spending, capture receipts, and get quicker reimbursements on the go

Lively, Inc., creators of the modern Health Savings Account (HSA), today announced the release of its Android mobile app, allowing more users to access their HSA anywhere they use their account - from the doctor’s office to the pharmacy. As high deductible health plans increase in popularity, individuals and employers are seeking out the user-friendly and innovative tools that Lively offers, making Lively the fastest-growing HSA in the industry.

“We want to help users prioritize their health and manage their personal finances with ease, convenience, and control,” said Alex Cyriac, co-founder and CEO of Lively. “By extending Lively’s HSA to Android users, we’re opening access to more users and giving them easy-to-use tools to invest in their health.”

Android users currently account for more than 52 percent of the mobile market share in the United States, and a monstrous 97% of millennials use mobile banking regularly. Lively users spend an average of 96 percent of their annual HSA contributions on qualified medical expenses each year, making their HSA an important part of their personal finances. Lively’s Android and iOS apps offer all of the key HSA features, so a customer’s high-quality experience is maintained throughout all platforms. The mobile apps offer:

Simple Account Dashboard - View your balance, see recent transactions, manage your debit cards, and more while you’re on the go.

- View your balance, see recent transactions, manage your debit cards, and more while you’re on the go. HSA Spend Tracking - Lively debit card transactions appear within the app as you spend.

- Lively debit card transactions appear within the app as you spend. Secure Contribution Management - Link your bank account, set a one-time contribution, or schedule a recurring contribution as your needs evolve.

- Link your bank account, set a one-time contribution, or schedule a recurring contribution as your needs evolve. Reimbursements On Your Time - Take and upload photos of receipts for reimbursement and schedule them for today or save those funds for the future - you decide.

- Take and upload photos of receipts for reimbursement and schedule them for today or save those funds for the future - you decide. Investments At-A-Glance - View and monitor your investment portfolio without leaving the app.

Lively’s Android app is the latest addition to Lively’s growing list of consumer offerings and resources, including its iOS app, Health Plan Deductible Tracker, HSA Marketplace, health plan cost comparison calculator, and recent announcement to drop all fees to access investments for individuals and families. Lively is devoted to investing time and effort to modernize and deliver the highest quality products and technology for their users - this is the next step towards that goal.

Lively is a modern Health Savings Account (HSA) platform for employers and individuals. Lively’s user-centric solution creates an intuitive user experience allowing consumers to get the most out of their HSA. Lively HSAs work alongside HSA compatible health plans to make healthcare easier for everyone. Lively was started to help consumers optimize their healthcare spending, maximize their savings, and better their livelihood. Lively is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. For more information please visit Livelyme.com or follow us on Twitter (@LivelyHSA). If you need help getting started, review our detailed and comprehensive HSA Guide.

