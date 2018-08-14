Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Liver Cancer Drugs Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Therapeutic Class (Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy), By Country and Segment Forecasts, 2016 - 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2018 | 07:52pm CEST

The "Liver Cancer Drugs Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Therapeutic Class (Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy), By Country (U.S., Japan, U.K., Germany, Spain, Italy, France), And Segment Forecasts, 2016 - 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global liver cancer drugs market size is expected to be valued at USD 1.47 billion by 2022, expanding at a CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period.

The growth of liver cancer market is largely driven by factors such as availability of novel drugs, presence of strong pipeline, and rising public awareness. Widening base of liver cancer patients can be attributed to unhealthy lifestyles and growing geriatric population. This, in turn, is working in favor of the liver cancer therapeutics market. Therapeutic development in second-line setting for Nexavar-intolerant patients is estimated to have a major impact in the HCC space.

Liver cancer is the fifth most prevalent cancer worldwide and accounts for 9.0% of all cancer deaths. In 2012, 782,451 new cases of liver cancer were diagnosed, and 745,533 deaths were reported due to liver cancer. Primary liver cancer remains an important public health issue due to its extremely aggressive nature and poor survival rate. Hepatocellular carcinomas (HCCs) represents the majority (75-90%) of primary liver cancers. A noteworthy number of etiological factors of liver cancer, including hepatitis infection and cirrhosis, can be modified and present a strong prospect to reduce its incidence and mortality by preventive strategies such as lifestyle modification and hepatitis immunization.

Some of the key players operating in this market are Bayer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eisai, and Exelixis. Collaborations for development, broader product portfolios, and regional expansion in emerging markets are the key strategic undertakings of these companies to increase their market share.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Research Methodology

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Disease Primer and Epidemiology

Chapter 4 Global Liver Cancer Drugs Market Overview

Chapter 5 Liver Cancer Market: Pipeline Intelligence

Chapter 6 Company Profiles

Chapter 7 Market Outlook

Companies Mentioned

  • Bayer
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb
  • Eisai
  • Exelixis
  • Merck

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lncsd7/liver_cancer?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:32pStarVR Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Virtual Reality Headset with Integrated Eye Tracking
GL
08:32pStarVR and Autodesk Bring Break-Through VR to Automotive Design with VRED Optimized for StarVR’s Next-Generation Head Mounted Display
GL
08:32pDais Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results and Provides Business Outlook for 2018 and Beyond
GL
08:31pNETWORKNEWSBREAKS &NDASH; MARIFIL MINES LTD.&RSQUO;S (TSX.V : MFM) (OTCQB: MFMLF) San Roque Property Advances Toward Becoming an Economic Mineral Deposit
AQ
08:31pStarVR Unveils the World's Most Advanced Virtual Reality Headset with Integrated Eye Tracking
AQ
08:31pNETWORKNEWSBREAKS &NDASH; PETROTEQ ENERGY INC.&RSQUO;S (TSX.V : PQE) (OTCQX: PQEFF) Asphalt Ridge Facility and Operations Well-received by Local Community
AQ
08:31pICF INTERNATIONAL : named 2017 Best Advisory Consultancy in China
PU
08:31pPROPHECY DEVELOPMENT : Announces Appointment of New Director and Closing of Private Placement
AQ
08:31pICF INTERNATIONAL : 2016 ICF Wins 16 Telly Awards
PU
08:31pEnergy Services of America Files Quarterly Report
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HANG SENG : Tencent games revenue in focus after China blocks 'Monster Hunter - World'
2TESLA : TESLA : MUSK'S MISSIVE Tesla boss says Saudis want to support buyback
3Musk says Silver Lake, Goldman advising on taking Tesla private
4ADMIRAL GROUP : Bain Capital to take UK insurer esure private in £1.21 billion deal
5YY INC (ADR) : YY: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.