Liver Cancer Drugs Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Therapeutic Class (Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy), By Country and Segment Forecasts, 2016 - 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The global liver cancer drugs market size is expected to be valued at
USD 1.47 billion by 2022, expanding at a CAGR of 19.4% during the
forecast period.
The growth of liver cancer market is largely driven by factors such as
availability of novel drugs, presence of strong pipeline, and rising
public awareness. Widening base of liver cancer patients can be
attributed to unhealthy lifestyles and growing geriatric population.
This, in turn, is working in favor of the liver cancer therapeutics
market. Therapeutic development in second-line setting for
Nexavar-intolerant patients is estimated to have a major impact in the
HCC space.
Liver cancer is the fifth most prevalent cancer worldwide and accounts
for 9.0% of all cancer deaths. In 2012, 782,451 new cases of liver
cancer were diagnosed, and 745,533 deaths were reported due to liver
cancer. Primary liver cancer remains an important public health issue
due to its extremely aggressive nature and poor survival rate.
Hepatocellular carcinomas (HCCs) represents the majority (75-90%) of
primary liver cancers. A noteworthy number of etiological factors of
liver cancer, including hepatitis infection and cirrhosis, can be
modified and present a strong prospect to reduce its incidence and
mortality by preventive strategies such as lifestyle modification and
hepatitis immunization.
Some of the key players operating in this market are Bayer,
Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eisai, and Exelixis. Collaborations for
development, broader product portfolios, and regional expansion in
emerging markets are the key strategic undertakings of these companies
to increase their market share.
