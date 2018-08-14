Liver Cancer Drugs Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Therapeutic Class (Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy), By Country and Segment Forecasts, 2016 - 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Liver Cancer Drugs Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Therapeutic Class (Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy), By Country (U.S., Japan, U.K., Germany, Spain, Italy, France), And Segment Forecasts, 2016 - 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global liver cancer drugs market size is expected to be valued at USD 1.47 billion by 2022, expanding at a CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period.

The growth of liver cancer market is largely driven by factors such as availability of novel drugs, presence of strong pipeline, and rising public awareness. Widening base of liver cancer patients can be attributed to unhealthy lifestyles and growing geriatric population. This, in turn, is working in favor of the liver cancer therapeutics market. Therapeutic development in second-line setting for Nexavar-intolerant patients is estimated to have a major impact in the HCC space.

Liver cancer is the fifth most prevalent cancer worldwide and accounts for 9.0% of all cancer deaths. In 2012, 782,451 new cases of liver cancer were diagnosed, and 745,533 deaths were reported due to liver cancer. Primary liver cancer remains an important public health issue due to its extremely aggressive nature and poor survival rate. Hepatocellular carcinomas (HCCs) represents the majority (75-90%) of primary liver cancers. A noteworthy number of etiological factors of liver cancer, including hepatitis infection and cirrhosis, can be modified and present a strong prospect to reduce its incidence and mortality by preventive strategies such as lifestyle modification and hepatitis immunization.

Some of the key players operating in this market are Bayer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eisai, and Exelixis. Collaborations for development, broader product portfolios, and regional expansion in emerging markets are the key strategic undertakings of these companies to increase their market share.

