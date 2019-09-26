Liverpool Football Club & Fenway Sports Management Announce that Kate Pratt Has Been Named Head of Sales for the Americas

Pratt to direct club’s sales and commercial activities and help grow LFC’s commercial presence in the region

Liverpool FC (LFC) and Fenway Sports Management (FSM) today announced that Kate Pratt has joined FSM as Liverpool’s Head of Sales for the Americas. In this newly created role, Pratt will direct LFC’s sales efforts and commercial activities in North and South America and assume responsibility for driving revenue and growing the club’s commercial presence in those regions. FSM serves as the global sponsorship sales arm for parent company Fenway Sports Group and its elite roster of sports properties, which includes LFC, the Boston Red Sox, New England Sports Network and Roush Fenway Racing.

Pratt, who will be based in New York City at FSM’s newly opened offices, will serve as LFC’s first- ever senior executive liaison in the Americas, providing a local touch point for the club across commercial activity in the region. She will work closely with FSM’s sales and representation team to develop and execute LFC’s U.S. commercial strategy and identify and secure both global and national partners for the club to aid the growth of the club’s revenue streams.

“Kate will play a key role for the club as we increase our commercial activity in the Americas and continue to build on the strong foundation of U.S.-based organizations we’ve developed since Fenway Sports Group acquired LFC in 2010," said LFC Managing Director/Chief Commercial Officer Billy Hogan. “Her knowledge, experience and extensive relationships will add considerable depth to our commercial team and help us drive revenues that ensure the club has the resources necessary to continue to compete and win at the highest level in all competitions.”

Pratt will report directly to Fenway Sports Management President Mark Lev and work in close collaboration with LFC Managing Director/Chief Commercial Officer Billy Hogan, along with FSM’s sponsorship sales and representation team, to explore broader commercial opportunities from a variety of sources including sponsorship, IP / licencing, player image rights, soccer schools, academy, digital media, hospitality, promotional rights, international tours and licensing.

“We’ve had the privilege of working alongside Billy and his team to extend LFC’s commercial presence across the globe and expand the club’s partnerships with U.S.-based multi-national organizations for nearly a decade,’’ said Fenway Sports Management President Mark Lev. “Kate’s new role is a natural extension of that relationship and we’re excited to have her spearhead our team’s efforts to drive enterprise revenue for the club by educating prospective partners and sponsorship decision makers on the power and reach of Liverpool Football Club and the magnitude and passion of its supporters.”

Pratt most recently served as Director of Marketing Partnerships and Team Sales for Madison Square Garden Company (MSG). At MSG, Pratt was responsible for corporate marketing, media and rights partners across MSG’s global portfolio, including sports, live entertainment, venues, and media properties. During her tenure, Pratt secured the New York Knicks first-ever NBA jersey patch partner and was a leading revenue producer for the sales team.

“It is privilege to join Fenway Sports Management and work with Liverpool Football Club, one of the most storied sports Clubs in the world, and collaborate with the talented leadership teams in the Fenway Sports Group portfolio,” said Pratt. “The global reach of Liverpool is remarkable - widespread, fiercely passionate and loyal. I look forward to expanding on the current success of the club by helping grow Liverpool’s global commercial business through new and exciting strategic partnerships with leading, Americas based companies.”

Pratt began her sports career at the Breeder’s Cup and previously worked with the New York Yankees in corporate sales and sponsorship, developing multiple new category deals for the team. She was named to the Forbes 30 under 30 sports list in 2017 in recognition of her accomplishments and impact on the business of sports.

“We’ve worked closely with FSM for nearly a decade and have had great success in collaborating with our stateside colleagues in securing a number of long-term partnerships with major U.S. brands,” Hogan continued. “This new position reflects the great spirit of partnership between the two organizations and will be critical to achieving our objective of growing Liverpool’s brand and commercial presence in the U.S.”

ABOUT FSM

Fenway Sports Management (FSM) is a global sports marketing firm that specializes in partnership sales, consulting, and the creation of unique and memorable events and experiences. A wholly owned subsidiary of Fenway Sports Group, FSM is a part of an elite family of properties that includes some of the most storied names and venues in all of sports including the Boston Red Sox, Liverpool Football Club, New England Sports Network and Roush Fenway Racing. For further information visit Fenway Sports Management.

