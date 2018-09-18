Livestock, Dairy, and Poultry Outlook: September 2018

Livestock, Dairy, and Poultry Outlook No. (LDP-M-291) 0 pp

by Mildred Haley

The Livestock, Dairy, and Poultry Outlook for September 2018 analyzes economic impacts of month-to-month changes in USDA's World Agricultural Supply and Use Estimates Report on domestic and international markets for beef, pork, lamb, poultry, eggs, and dairy products.

Keywords: Livestock, dairy, poultry, sheep, lamb, beef, pork, cattle, hogs, milk, trade, exports, imports, production, red meats, dairy products, butter, cheese, turkey, eggs, broilers

