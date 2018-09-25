Log in
Livestock Improvement : Chief Financial Officer appointment

09/25/2018 | 03:14am CEST

David will start with LIC on 4 February 2019.

Reporting to the Chief Executive, David will be responsible for the farmer-owned co-operative's business performance, financials, risk management, secretariat and procurement.

LIC Chief Executive, Wayne McNee, said 'It is fantastic to have a CFO with David's experience joining LIC. He brings a strong background in the primary industries along with extensive CFO experience.'

David comes to LIC from Zespri, where he has been Chief Financial Officer since 2015.

Before joining Zespri, David held the role of CFO and Vice President, Commercial and Pacific Islands for NZ Steel. Prior to this David, a Waikato University graduate, worked for Lion Nathan in Financial Controller and Group Management Accountant roles. He had a short period with Oxygen Business Solutions (the IT division of Carter Holt Harvey) before moving to Fonterra in 2002 where he held three senior roles; GM, Fonterra Business Services and Global Finance Integration Manager. He then moved to Germany where he was Chief Financial Officer of a JV between Friesland Campina and Fonterra.

Disclaimer

Livestock Improvement Corporation Limited published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 01:13:04 UTC
