Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Livestock Improvement : LIC’s Murray King named Co-operative Leader of the Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 01:41am CEST

The annual award recognises those who have shown strong leadership and commitment to the co-operative sector.

A Nelson-based dairy farmer, Murray has a long-standing connection to LIC and the dairy farming community of the upper South Island.

He was first elected to LIC's board in 2009 and has been re-elected twice as Chairman since 2012.

As Chairman, Murray has steered LIC through a period of significant change and disruption in the dairy sector.

Murray's vision and leadership was vital to the success of LIC's recent business-wide transformation initiative, which was implemented to ensure the co-operative remained fit for the future.

It included a share simplification process, which was designed to create a fairer share structure for LIC's shareholders, and the separation of LIC into two businesses.

To date, the transformation project has delivered $60 million in recurring revenue benefits and $30.7 million in one-off benefits for the co-operative. In its latest annual report the company recorded its highest ever annual revenue amount.

Chief Executive Wayne McNee says, 'Murray has shown exceptional leadership over the past three years, navigating unprecedented disruption in our industry and protecting and growing LIC for the benefit of its 10,500 shareholders.

'As a strong advocate for the co-operative model generally, Murray has worked tirelessly to engage and consult with the New Zealand farming community to ensure their voices continue to be heard.'

The award was presented last night at the Cooperative Business NZ's annual dinner in Christchurch.

For more information on the Co-operative Business NZ Awards, please visit https://nz.coop/agm-annual-awards/

To see more on LIC's financial results for 17/18, please visit www.ayearinreview.lic.co.nz

Disclaimer

Livestock Improvement Corporation Limited published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 23:40:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:34aRITE AID : Chestnut Hill Pharmacy closes, sells business to Market Square Rite Aid
AQ
02:34aBARNES & NOBLE : Libraries continue to be relevant, vital in a digital age
AQ
02:31aMORGAN STANLEY : rates ANZ as Equal-weight
AQ
02:31aMORGAN STANLEY : rates COH as Equal-weight
AQ
02:31aCARRIZO OIL & GAS : Prices Public Offering of Common Stock
BU
02:31aMORGAN STANLEY : rates SGF as Equal-weight
AQ
02:31aINFIGEN ENERGY : Invests in battery energy storage system
PU
02:31aSYMANTEC : Discovers New Cyber Espionage Campaign Targeting Middle Eastern Government and Business Organizations
BU
02:31aTriMetals Mining Inc. files Second Quarter 2018 Financial Statements, MD&A and Arbitration Update
GL
02:30aKROGER : to Sell Groceries on Alibaba Site in China--Update
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MUSK BID FOR TESLA: no formal offer, no firm deals with advisers
2T. ROWE PRICE GROUP : Major Tesla shareholders trimmed stakes last quarter - filings
3PROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES INC. : PROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Highl..
4TESLA : A look at Tesla's nine-member board
5Diamondback to buy Energen in $9.2 billion deal to boost Permian presence

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.