Livestock Producers Temporarily Allowed to Cut Hay and Graze Animals on Crown Lands

July 24, 2020

Manitoba Agriculture and Resource Development advises that due to dry conditions in parts of the province over the past few years, livestock producers will temporarily be allowed to cut hay and allow animals to graze on Crown lands not normally designated for agricultural use.

Under certain circumstances, Crown lands can be made available for agricultural use. The Agricultural Crown Lands Leasing program will administer the use of available land and provide necessary permits. Livestock must be removed when the naturally existing forage is exhausted or by Oct. 31 and baled hay must be removed by Nov. 15.

If producers with AgriInsurance contracts intend to put their crop to alternate use (i.e. for feed), they are required to contact Manitoba Agricultural Services Corporation to arrange for a field appraisal before harvesting the crop. Crop producers should also consider making crop residue available to livestock producers.

For more information, contact the Agricultural Crown Lands Leasing program at 204-867-6550 or a local Agricultural Crown Lands District Office. A listing can be found at: www.manitoba.ca/agriculture/land-management/crown-land/agricultural-crown-lands-district-offices.html.

