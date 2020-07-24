Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Livestock Producers Temporarily Allowed to Cut Hay and Graze Animals on Crown Lands

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/24/2020 | 04:16pm EDT
July 24, 2020

Manitoba Agriculture and Resource Development advises that due to dry conditions in parts of the province over the past few years, livestock producers will temporarily be allowed to cut hay and allow animals to graze on Crown lands not normally designated for agricultural use.

Under certain circumstances, Crown lands can be made available for agricultural use. The Agricultural Crown Lands Leasing program will administer the use of available land and provide necessary permits. Livestock must be removed when the naturally existing forage is exhausted or by Oct. 31 and baled hay must be removed by Nov. 15.

If producers with AgriInsurance contracts intend to put their crop to alternate use (i.e. for feed), they are required to contact Manitoba Agricultural Services Corporation to arrange for a field appraisal before harvesting the crop. Crop producers should also consider making crop residue available to livestock producers.

For more information, contact the Agricultural Crown Lands Leasing program at 204-867-6550 or a local Agricultural Crown Lands District Office. A listing can be found at: www.manitoba.ca/agriculture/land-management/crown-land/agricultural-crown-lands-district-offices.html.

- 30 -

Disclaimer

Government of Manitoba published this content on 24 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2020 20:15:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:40pEnergy Down As Investors Reverse Recovery Bets -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:30pWall Street closes lower as Intel dives, earnings and pandemic weigh
RE
04:21pAs U.S. coronavirus surges, Trump officials press back-to-school plan
RE
04:21pICSID INTERNATIONAL CENTRE FOR SETTLEMENT OF INV : Albaniabeg Ambient Sh.p.k, M. Angelo Novelli and Costruzioni S.r.l. v. Republic of Albania (ICSID Case No. ARB/14/26)
PU
04:17pTrump signs orders to lower prescription drug prices
RE
04:16pLivestock Producers Temporarily Allowed to Cut Hay and Graze Animals on Crown Lands
PU
04:16pBANK OF JAMAICA : Market Notice - Bank of Jamaica B-FXITT Flash Sale Operation - Recipients 24 July 2020
PU
04:04pMexico moves to launch world's largest oil hedge -sources
RE
04:03pU.S. relaxes rules to export more aerial drones
RE
04:03pU.s. house committee says it is delaying tech ceo hearing that had been set for monday - document
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MODERNA, INC. : Moderna loses challenge to Arbutus patent on vaccine technology
2GOLD : Shares retreat globally on U.S.-China tensions, gold soars
3EQUINOR ASA : Equinor beats earnings forecasts as refinery and trading shines
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : has agreed with the governments of France and Spain to make amendments to the A350 Repaya..
5INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Shares Down After 7nm Chip Delay; 2Q Earnings, Revenue Beat

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group