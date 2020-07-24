Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Livestock expansion is a factor in global pandemics

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/24/2020 | 04:01am EDT

The growth of global livestock farming is a threat to our biodiversity and also increases the health risks to both humans and domesticated animals. The patterns that link them are at the heart of a study published in Biological Conservation by Serge Morand, a researcher with CIRAD in Thailand, on secondment from the CNRS.

Research has shown a global increase in the emergence of infectious diseases and epidemics, an accelerated loss of biodiversity and a marked increase in the breeding of domesticated animals. This subject was brought back to the fore by the COVID-19 outbreak and a new study in parasite ecology is providing some initial answers to the ongoing question of whether these events are connected. Its goal was to trace the global patterns of biodiversity and infectious diseases both spatially and temporally.

To achieve this, the researcher cross referenced various open databases* on human and animal health, livestock expansion and biodiversity loss. An initial analysis showed that the number of epidemics identified in humans in each country increased in correlation with local biodiversity loss (16,994 epidemics caused by 254 infectious diseases between 1960-2019). The emergence of epidemics is a worrying sign for the future of species conservation as it could well signal biodiversity's march towards extinction. The relation between the number of endangered species and the number of epidemics first increases, then peaks, before finally declining. However, the risk of an epidemic does not decrease with the disappearance of a species, but on the contrary, is further relayed by the growing number of head of cattle. Data from 2006-2019 confirms this second result placing it at the heart of a potential health risk. Livestock expansion worldwide directly affects wildlife as well as the incidence of epidemics in humans and in domesticated animals.

The study brings up the question of the place of farmed animals and their increase across the world, which varies according to factors such as human demographics and diet. In order to lower the health risk and protect biodiversity we need to take into account the cultural value of animals to reflect on the place of both wild and domesticated species. Future studies will examine the role played by livestock in pandemics by looking at, on the one hand, the cultivation of vegetable protein needed for feed, which contributes to reduce the space for wild animals, and on the other, on the role of livestock as an epidemiological bridge between wildlife and humans facilitating the transmission of pathogens.

Emerging diseases, livestock expansion and biodiversity loss are positively related at global scale. Serge Morand, Biological Conservation , 22 July 2020.

* The Global Infectious Diseases and Epidemiology Online Network (GIDEON) was used for data on human epidemics, the World Organisation for Animal Health was used for data on animal epidemics, the Food and Agricultural Organisation of the United Nations was used for data on livestock production, and the International Union for Conservation of Nature was used for data on biodiversity and endangered species.

Disclaimer

CIRAD - Centre de Coopération Internationale en Recherche Agronomique pour le Développement published this content on 22 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2020 08:00:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:12aONO PHARMACEUTICAL : Independently Performed, Publicly Disclosed Prior Work Can Lead To Joint Inventorship
AQ
04:12aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : The SCC's Decision In Uber Signals Modernization Of Canadian Workers' Rights
AQ
04:11aCIETAC Silk Road Arbitration Center Signed a Coope...
PU
04:11aKT : South Korea's KT Exports K-Pop Contents via 5G
PU
04:11aRENAULT : Sport launches its community platform
PU
04:11aHEXTAR GLOBAL BHD : Part A - Circular to Shareholders in relation to the Proposed Renewal of Shareholders' Mandate and New Shareholders' Mandate for Recurrent Related Party Transactions of a Revenue or Trading Nature; and Part B - Statement to Shareholders in relation to the Proposed Renewal of Authority for Share Buy Back
PU
04:11aANGLO AFRICAN AGRICULTURE : Announcement regarding convertible loan note extension
PU
04:07aResult of Riksbank reversed auctions SEK bonds
GL
04:06aDORIEMUS : Quarterly Cashflow Report – 30 June 2020
PU
04:06aCUE ENERGY RESOURCES : Quarterly Report for Period ended 30 June 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MODERNA, INC. : Moderna loses challenge to Arbutus patent on vaccine technology
2HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Huawei lawyers claim Trump created 'ominous' climate for extradition of CFO Meng to..
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : offers 'final' concession in jet subsidy dispute
4CENTRICA PLC : CENTRICA : 24 Jul 2020 Proposed sale of Direct Energy for $3.625 billion to NRG Energy Investor
5ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. : Intel chip delay forces shift to using more outside factories, shares drop

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group