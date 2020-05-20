Log in
Livestock market officers return to the field

05/20/2020 | 11:59pm EDT
Livestock market officers return to the field

21 May 2020

This week, MLA's Livestock Market Officers (LMOs) were able to visit saleyards to conduct on-site market reporting if they chose to do so. LMOs have been working remotely since 25 March when MLA closed all offices (apart from China) to support global containment efforts of COVID-19.

MLA Managing Director Jason Strong, this week spoke to ABC Country Hour about this staged return of LMO's, the processes MLA has in place to ensure their health and safety and what this means for MLA's livestock reporting as we move a step closer to some of MLA's key market indicators returning.

For information on the impact of COVD-19 on MLA's market reporting can be found at https://www.mla.com.au/prices-markets/market-news/changes-to-mlas-market-reporting/

Disclaimer

MLA - Meat & Livestock Australia Limited published this content on 21 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2020 03:58:03 UTC
