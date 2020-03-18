Livindi Announces LivindiSolo to Keep Seniors and Families Connected

Engaging Isolated Seniors During Coronavirus Quarantine

Livindi, Inc., a leader in connected care, today announced LivindiSolo for seniors and family caregivers dealing with separation due to the coronavirus (COVID-19). To stem the spread of the virus, the Federal government issued a mandate for facilities to restrict “visitation of all visitors and non-essential healthcare personnel.” States are calling for home isolation for seniors and people with chronic conditions. Seniors grappling with social isolation at home, in senior living facilities, and nursing homes are at risk for anxiety detrimental to their health, safety and morale.

“Livindi allows me to see and talk to my kids every day even though they can’t visit me in person anymore,” said 95 year old Ed Funkhouser. ”Livindi is a life saver.”

Livindi’s technology connects family members and caregivers with seniors for virtual visits, monitoring and check-ins. Livindi facilitates visual contact with isolated seniors, keeps family members accessible to a senior who needs emotional support and social interaction, and offers caregivers a chance to watch for illness symptoms. This applies to quarantines due to coronavirus and social isolation due to other circumstances.

Livindi keeps families connected with LivindiPad, a tablet for seniors. Simply touching a picture on the screen starts a video call. Voice to text helps those with diminished hearing. Families can send pictures to a digital picture frame. Livindi includes a set of sensors which monitor activity and environment and recognize behavioral changes. When a potential issue is identified, Livindi alerts caregivers on their smart phones. Livindi comes pre-configured and connected to the Internet. Livindi is available now and setup takes minutes.

“Seniors feel less isolated and are 30% more active on days they use Livindi,” said Rick Watkins, Livindi co-founder. “Livindi minimizes isolation challenges caused by coronavirus.”

Livindi is an in-home connected care platform for seniors, caregivers, senior living providers and insurers to communicate, monitor, and deliver care services. Livindi’s customers include United Healthcare (NYSE:UNH) and AetnaCVS (NYSE:CVS).

