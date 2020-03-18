Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Livindi Announces LivindiSolo to Keep Seniors and Families Connected

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 01:41pm EDT

Engaging Isolated Seniors During Coronavirus Quarantine

Livindi, Inc., a leader in connected care, today announced LivindiSolo for seniors and family caregivers dealing with separation due to the coronavirus (COVID-19). To stem the spread of the virus, the Federal government issued a mandate for facilities to restrict “visitation of all visitors and non-essential healthcare personnel.” States are calling for home isolation for seniors and people with chronic conditions. Seniors grappling with social isolation at home, in senior living facilities, and nursing homes are at risk for anxiety detrimental to their health, safety and morale.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200318005641/en/

“Livindi allows me to see and talk to my kids every day even though they can’t visit me in person anymore,” said 95 year old Ed Funkhouser. ”Livindi is a life saver.”

Livindi’s technology connects family members and caregivers with seniors for virtual visits, monitoring and check-ins. Livindi facilitates visual contact with isolated seniors, keeps family members accessible to a senior who needs emotional support and social interaction, and offers caregivers a chance to watch for illness symptoms. This applies to quarantines due to coronavirus and social isolation due to other circumstances.

Livindi keeps families connected with LivindiPad, a tablet for seniors. Simply touching a picture on the screen starts a video call. Voice to text helps those with diminished hearing. Families can send pictures to a digital picture frame. Livindi includes a set of sensors which monitor activity and environment and recognize behavioral changes. When a potential issue is identified, Livindi alerts caregivers on their smart phones. Livindi comes pre-configured and connected to the Internet. Livindi is available now and setup takes minutes.

“Seniors feel less isolated and are 30% more active on days they use Livindi,” said Rick Watkins, Livindi co-founder. “Livindi minimizes isolation challenges caused by coronavirus.”

About Livindi

Livindi is an in-home connected care platform for seniors, caregivers, senior living providers and insurers to communicate, monitor, and deliver care services. Livindi’s customers include United Healthcare (NYSE:UNH) and AetnaCVS (NYSE:CVS).

INFORMATION: EMAIL:info@livindi.com PHONE:+1-(508)-416-6030

VIDEO: http://bit.ly/livindi

Website: https://www.livindi.com

Copyright 2020 The Livindi and the marks related to Livindi products referenced herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Livindi, Inc. All other brand and product names contained herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:08pS IMMO : resolves share repurchase programme
PU
02:08pAMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : AEP's Response to COVID-19
PU
02:08pQIAGEN N : launches QIAstat-Dx test kit for detection of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Europe following CE marking
PU
02:06pGOLDCLIFF RESOURCE : Provides Drilling Update and COVID-19 Preparedness
AQ
02:06pCareFirst BlueCross BlueShield Announces Substantial Actions to Further Increase Access to Care During Coronavirus Pandemic
GL
02:04pMEDIA CENTRAL : MediaCentral Releases First National Cover Story with NOW Magazine and the Straight Collaborating to Report on COVID-19
AQ
02:04pTAUBMAN CENTERS INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Taubman Centers, Inc. - TCO
BU
02:03pTrump administration wants to send taxpayers $500 billion, $50 billion in loans for airlines
RE
02:03pEVR : COVID-19 Strategy Update
PU
02:03pNATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE : Thanks Its good4u Crew With Additional Benefits
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG : MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : Munich Re Doesn't Expect Significant Impact F..
2Oil plunge sets off search for storage tanks on land and sea
3PEUGEOT : France vows to support PSA, Renault in coronavirus crisis
4FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION : FUJIFILM : shares jump 15% on China coronavirus drug trial boost
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Unions urge Airbus to extend output freeze due to virus fears

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group