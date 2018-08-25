Living Well Remedies, LLC : Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Weight Away Remedy, Lot # 111417LWL614, Due To Microbial Contamination

Living Well Remedies, LLC is voluntarily recalling Weight Away Remedy
lot# 111417LWL614 to the consumer level. The independent manufacturing
facility that produced this lot reported it to be out of specification
for microbial testing.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180824005454/en/
Weight Away Remedy label (Graphic: Business Wire)
Administration or use of drug products with microbial contamination,
could potentially result in increased infections that may require
medical intervention, and could result in infections that could be life
threatening to certain individuals. Living Well Remedies, LLC has not
received any consumer complaints or reports of adverse events related to
this recall.
Weight Away Remedy is a homeopathic spray that can help with weight loss
and is packaged in a 2 oz spray bottle. Weight Away Remedy lot #
111417LWL614 was purchased over the internet by 101 consumers and should
be discarded.
Living Well Remedies, LLC has already notified these 101 consumers and
is arranging for refund or replacement.
Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Living Well
Remedies, LLC by email at CustomerCare@LivingWellRemedies.com,
or at 1-800-249-7705, M-F 9AM-3PM EST. Consumers should contact their
physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems
that may be related to taking or using this product.
Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this
product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting
program either online, by regular mail or by fax.
This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180824005454/en/