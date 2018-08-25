Living Well Remedies, LLC : Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Weight Away Remedy, Lot # 111417LWL614, Due To Microbial Contamination

Living Well Remedies, LLC is voluntarily recalling Weight Away Remedy lot# 111417LWL614 to the consumer level. The independent manufacturing facility that produced this lot reported it to be out of specification for microbial testing.

Weight Away Remedy label (Graphic: Business Wire)

Administration or use of drug products with microbial contamination, could potentially result in increased infections that may require medical intervention, and could result in infections that could be life threatening to certain individuals. Living Well Remedies, LLC has not received any consumer complaints or reports of adverse events related to this recall.

Weight Away Remedy is a homeopathic spray that can help with weight loss and is packaged in a 2 oz spray bottle. Weight Away Remedy lot # 111417LWL614 was purchased over the internet by 101 consumers and should be discarded.

Living Well Remedies, LLC has already notified these 101 consumers and is arranging for refund or replacement.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Living Well Remedies, LLC by email at CustomerCare@LivingWellRemedies.com, or at 1-800-249-7705, M-F 9AM-3PM EST. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this product.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report Online : www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm

: www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm Regular Mail or Fax: Download form www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

