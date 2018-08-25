Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Living Well Remedies, LLC : Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Weight Away Remedy, Lot # 111417LWL614, Due To Microbial Contamination

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/25/2018 | 12:49am CEST

Living Well Remedies, LLC is voluntarily recalling Weight Away Remedy lot# 111417LWL614 to the consumer level. The independent manufacturing facility that produced this lot reported it to be out of specification for microbial testing.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180824005454/en/

Weight Away Remedy label (Graphic: Business Wire)

Weight Away Remedy label (Graphic: Business Wire)

Administration or use of drug products with microbial contamination, could potentially result in increased infections that may require medical intervention, and could result in infections that could be life threatening to certain individuals. Living Well Remedies, LLC has not received any consumer complaints or reports of adverse events related to this recall.

Weight Away Remedy is a homeopathic spray that can help with weight loss and is packaged in a 2 oz spray bottle. Weight Away Remedy lot # 111417LWL614 was purchased over the internet by 101 consumers and should be discarded.

Living Well Remedies, LLC has already notified these 101 consumers and is arranging for refund or replacement.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Living Well Remedies, LLC by email at CustomerCare@LivingWellRemedies.com, or at 1-800-249-7705, M-F 9AM-3PM EST. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this product.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:39aFORIS : Quady team takes all three top wine awards
AQ
01:38aFORMOSA PLASTICS : Company dumps plastic pellets near Port Lavaca causeway
AQ
01:38aWHAT A RIDE : Longest-serving Hyundai plant employee shares stories as he retires
AQ
01:37aZTE : 'Turkey should push infrastructure for economic growth'
AQ
01:37aPETROFAC : UK's Petrofac sells North Sea assets for $292 million
AQ
01:37aDIGITAL DEVELOPMENT PARTNERS : Turkey, Russia discuss cooperation in technology
AQ
01:37aITAU UNIBANCO : Announcement on Transaction Between Related Parties
PU
01:35aENEL : starts construction of 34 MW solar plant in Zambia
AQ
01:34aIPSOS : survey exposes Jubilee’s weaknesses
AQ
01:28aAFMA : The Creative Mind Behind AFMA
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1COMCAST CORPORATION : Comcast to continue offering Fox's Big Ten Network
2JUMEI INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD(ADR) : Jumei Reports Unaudited First Half of 2018 Financial Results
3JEDINSTVO A.D. SEVOJNO : JEDINSTVO SEVOJNO : announces RSD 2.6bn in consolidated sales for 1H 2018
4MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : Springfield Makes New England Debut
5HONDA MOTOR CO LTD : PARK RIDGE POLICE: Offices burglarized; tires and rims stolen off car parked in driveway

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.