Liza Landsman Joins Applause Board of Directors

New appointment marks a key milestone for Applause and signals a continued focus on superior experiences for consumer tech and e-commerce

Applause, the worldwide leader in crowdsourced digital quality, today announced that Liza Landsman, former president of Jet.com, has been appointed to its board of directors, effective immediately. Landsman joins the board during a period of rapid advancement for Applause. Just one year since its acquisition by Vista Equity Partners, Applause has accelerated revenue growth and expanded its community to more than 400,000 software experts.

Digital transformation is at the heart of this latest growth phase. Leading brands and enterprises rely on Applause crowd testing to ensure the quality of digital experiences for all consumers and users. Landsman’s appointment further establishes Applause as the number one destination for software testing in the digital economy.

“I’m delighted to welcome Liza to our board,” said Doron Reuveni, CEO of Applause. “Jet.com was an early adopter of Applause and remains one of our long-standing customers. Liza has an impressive track record of leading companies through rapid growth as well as deep knowledge of how analytics can perfect digital and physical experiences across all channels.”

Under her leadership at Jet.com, Landsman employed new brand engagement and quantitative marketing strategies that transformed the company from a startup to a $1 billion run-rate business. Prior to Jet.com, Landsman was chief marketing officer and a member of the executive committee at E*TRADE Financial, global head of digital for BlackRock, and a leader at both Citigroup and IBM. Today, Landsman is a venture partner at NEA and sits on the boards of two public companies, Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VTRV) and Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH).

“I’m truly thrilled to be joining the Applause board,” said Landsman. “Crowd testing is a critical element to ensuring websites, apps, and in-store technologies meet customer expectations. At Jet.com, I witnessed first-hand how a large digital footprint and focus on quality affect company outcomes. I look forward to partnering with the Applause team to continue improving digital quality for companies worldwide.”

Landsman has received recognition for her outstanding leadership and expertise throughout her career, having been included on Fortune’s Most Powerful Women “Ones to Watch” list, Chain Store Age’s “Top 10 Women in Retail Tech,” and Total Retail’s 2018 “Top Women in Retail.”

“Liza’s public company experience will be invaluable as Applause continues its upward trajectory,” said Martin Taylor, operating principal at Vista Equity Partners and Director at Applause. “Her digital pedigree and extensive understanding of how users and customers interact with enterprises and brands through their digital assets will help Applause make further inroads with both chief digital and chief marketing officers.”

Landsman’s board appointment reinforces Applause as a digital quality leader. In addition to strong revenue and customer growth, Applause is the first and only crowd testing provider listed in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Testing Services, Worldwide. With Landsman’s board membership and these latest accomplishments, Applause will continue to excel as the leader in crowd-sourced digital quality.

About Applause

Applause is the worldwide leader in crowd-sourced digital quality testing. Software is at the heart of how all brands engage users, and digital experiences must work flawlessly everywhere. With 400,000+ testers available on-demand around the globe, Applause provides brands with a full suite of testing and feedback capabilities. This approach drastically improves testing coverage, eliminates the limitations of offshoring and traditional QA labs, and speeds time-to-market for websites, mobile apps, IoT, voice apps and in-store experiences.

Thousands of leading companies — including Ford, FOX, Google, and Dow Jones — rely on Applause as a best practice to deliver high quality digital experiences that customers demand. Learn more at www.applause.com.

About Vista Equity Partners

Vista Equity Partners, a U.S.-based investment firm with offices in Austin, San Francisco, Chicago, and Oakland, currently invests in software, data and technology-enabled organizations led by world-class management teams with long-term perspectives. Vista is a value-added investor, contributing professional expertise and multi-level support towards companies' realization of their full potential. Vista's investment approach is anchored by a sizable long-term capital base, experience in structuring technology-oriented transactions, and proven management techniques that yield flexibility and opportunity in private equity investing. For more information, please visit www.vistaequitypartners.com.

