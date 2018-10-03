Liza Landsman Joins Applause Board of Directors

New appointment marks a key milestone for Applause and signals a
continued focus on superior experiences for consumer tech and e-commerce
Applause,
the worldwide leader in crowdsourced digital quality, today announced
that Liza Landsman, former president of Jet.com,
has been appointed to its board of directors, effective immediately.
Landsman joins the board during a period of rapid advancement for
Applause. Just one year since its acquisition by Vista Equity Partners,
Applause has accelerated revenue growth and expanded its community to
more than 400,000 software experts.
Digital transformation is at the heart of this latest growth phase.
Leading brands and enterprises rely on Applause crowd testing to ensure
the quality of digital experiences for all consumers and users.
Landsman’s appointment further establishes Applause as the number one
destination for software testing in the digital economy.
“I’m delighted to welcome Liza to our board,” said Doron Reuveni, CEO of
Applause. “Jet.com was an early adopter of Applause and remains one of
our long-standing customers. Liza has an impressive track record of
leading companies through rapid growth as well as deep knowledge of how
analytics can perfect digital and physical experiences across all
channels.”
Under her leadership at Jet.com, Landsman employed new brand engagement
and quantitative marketing strategies that transformed the company from
a startup to a $1 billion run-rate business. Prior to Jet.com, Landsman
was chief marketing officer and a member of the executive committee at
E*TRADE Financial, global head of digital for BlackRock, and a leader at
both Citigroup and IBM. Today, Landsman is a venture partner at NEA and
sits on the boards of two public companies, Veritiv Corporation
(NYSE:VTRV) and Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH).
“I’m truly thrilled to be joining the Applause board,” said Landsman.
“Crowd testing is a critical element to ensuring websites, apps, and
in-store technologies meet customer expectations. At Jet.com, I
witnessed first-hand how a large digital footprint and focus on quality
affect company outcomes. I look forward to partnering with the Applause
team to continue improving digital quality for companies worldwide.”
Landsman has received recognition for her outstanding leadership and
expertise throughout her career, having been included on Fortune’s
Most Powerful Women “Ones to Watch” list, Chain Store Age’s “Top
10 Women in Retail Tech,” and Total Retail’s 2018 “Top Women in
Retail.”
“Liza’s public company experience will be invaluable as Applause
continues its upward trajectory,” said Martin Taylor, operating
principal at Vista Equity Partners and Director at Applause. “Her
digital pedigree and extensive understanding of how users and customers
interact with enterprises and brands through their digital assets will
help Applause make further inroads with both chief digital and chief
marketing officers.”
Landsman’s board appointment reinforces Applause as a digital quality
leader. In addition to strong revenue and customer growth, Applause is
the first and only crowd testing provider listed in the Gartner Magic
Quadrant for Application Testing Services, Worldwide. With Landsman’s
board membership and these latest accomplishments, Applause will
continue to excel as the leader in crowd-sourced digital quality.
About Applause
Applause is the worldwide leader in
crowd-sourced digital quality testing. Software is at the heart of how
all brands engage users, and digital experiences must work flawlessly
everywhere. With 400,000+ testers available on-demand around the globe,
Applause provides brands with a full suite of testing and feedback
capabilities. This approach drastically improves testing coverage,
eliminates the limitations of offshoring and traditional QA labs, and
speeds time-to-market for websites, mobile apps, IoT, voice apps and
in-store experiences.
Thousands of leading companies — including Ford, FOX, Google, and Dow
Jones — rely on Applause as a best practice to deliver high quality
digital experiences that customers demand. Learn more at www.applause.com.
About Vista Equity Partners
Vista Equity Partners, a
U.S.-based investment firm with offices in Austin, San Francisco,
Chicago, and Oakland, currently invests in software, data and
technology-enabled organizations led by world-class management teams
with long-term perspectives. Vista is a value-added investor,
contributing professional expertise and multi-level support towards
companies' realization of their full potential. Vista's investment
approach is anchored by a sizable long-term capital base, experience in
structuring technology-oriented transactions, and proven management
techniques that yield flexibility and opportunity in private equity
investing. For more information, please visit www.vistaequitypartners.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181003005806/en/