Ljubljana Stock Exchange : joins EBRD Research Coverage Programme

Ljubljanska borza, d. d., Ljubljana

Aleš Ipavec, President of the Management Board of the Ljubljana Stock Exchange:

»SMEs are main driving force of Slovenian economy and therefore has been in focus of Ljubljana Stock Exchange since many years. One issue we were facing all these years was lack of coverage for this segment of companies. The program will definitely improve visibility of Slovenian SMEs and help them attract international investor community.'

SavaRe, d.d. was selected to participate in the The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) 2-year Research Coverage Program as one of the 20 companies listed on the exchanges in Bulgaria, Croatia, North Macedonia, Romania, Serbia and Slovenia. The companies considered for the Programme met the SME growth market issuers criteria as stipulated in MiFID II. Additional selection conditions included regular reporting in English, sizable free float and not having established research coverage.

EBRD is launching a dedicated research programme in support of the development of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in selected countries where the Bank invests.

Funded by the TaiwanBusiness-EBRD Technical Cooperation Fund, the programme will provide research coverage for a set of SMEs listed on the stock exchanges in Bulgaria, Croatia, North Macedonia, Romania, Serbia and Slovenia. The reports will be publicly available free of charge on the newly created Listed SME Research Hub.

The aim is to produce free, publicly available, high-quality research reports to overcome information barriers that depress market liquidity. Making markets more transparent by increasing the amount of reliable information is regarded as key to increasing the availability of financing for SMEs.

The two-year research programme will be conducted by WOOD & Company, an investment bank specialising in emerging markets. The programme is fully aligned with the objectives of the European Commission's Action Plan on Building a Capital Markets Union, which specifically mentions improving access to finance, including risk capital, notably for SMEs as one of the five priority areas.