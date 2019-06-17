Lleida net : ALLN) sales grew over 25% worldwide during 2018

Lleida.net / Key word(s): Annual Results

Madrid, June 14.- Spanish technology company Lleida.net, a trust service provider listed in Euronext Growth since last December, will be attending European Spring Midcap Event 2019.

The company recorded a 12.35 million euros sales figure in 2018, 25% well over the previous year.

During the last financial year 2018, the company's EBIDTA grew by 32%, or 1.87 million euros.

This positive data is a consequence of the Lleida.net's decision to penetrate the eSignature market, which is expected to be valued at 9.1 billion euros within five years worldwide.

It is also derived from the company's decision to perform internationally and to expand to new emerging markets.

Lleida.net's gross margin was that of 6,024 million euros during 2018, its second consecutive year with a double-digit growth.

According to Sisco Sapena, CEO and founder of the company, "the results registered in the year 2018 are the result of our strategic decision to become an internationally relevant player in the electronic signature market".

In 2018, Lleida.net became the first Spanish company to be listed on a dual basis in both Euronext Growth and the Spanish Alternative Stock Exchange (MAB).

"We believe we are ready to participate in the global trust markets, and have been benefited by a clear legislative wave in favour of the eSignature technology, mainly in the European Union and the United States," Sapena said.

Likewise, in 2018, the company became the first and only Spanish supplier and the sixth in Europe to obtain an official certification as a trust services provider within the new European EIDAS regulation.

During the first quarter of 2019, the company went ahead with its growth plan and increased the workforce by 14% to 71 people.

The new team has the responsibility to strengthen the company's commercial power in Latin America, with a special focus in Peru, Colombia and Mexico, while a new Intellectual Property Department was created recently.

Currently, the company has offices in 19 countries, including Colombia, the United States, France and the United Kingdom.

Founded 24 years ago, the company has been granted over 105 patents on certification methods.

More than 70 countries recognize the legal validity of Lleida.net's products as a way to certify legal notifications in tendering and contracting processes.

Lleida.net reached a historical maximum of 1.25 euros per share last January at Euronext Growth, and its securities currently stand at 1.06 euros in Paris and 0.92 euros in Madrid.

The company's market cap stands at 17 million euros.