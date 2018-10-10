Lleidanetworks Serveis Telematics : Comparison with advanced data of H1 2018, limited audit reporting and consolidated accounts H1 2018 and presentation of the limited audit reporting and individual parent accounts

RELEVANT EVENT

Madrid, 10 October 2018

LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS, S.A.

Comparison with advanced data of H1 2018, limited audit reporting and consolidated accounts H1 2018 and presentation of the limited audit reporting and individual parent accounts

Under the provisions of Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 regarding market abuse and article 228 of the modified text of the Spanish Stock Market Act, approved by Spanish Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October and related provisions, as well as Circular 6/2018 of the Spanish Alternative Investment Market (MAB), we are hereby informing you of the following information relating to LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS, S.A ( the " Company" or Lleida.net):

• Comparison between the provisional results presented by the Company in the Relevant Event of July 16, 2018

• Limited revision by independent auditors and consolidated annual accounts of Lleida.net for H1 2018.

• Limited revision by independent auditors and Individual parent annual accounts of Lleidanetworks Serveis Telemàtics, S.A for H1 2018.

Lleida.net earnings report between January 1, 2018 and June 30, 2018

On 16 July Lleida.net Group published a result preview with the available provisional data.

After the limited reviewing by the company's auditors, the variation between the account data preview and those included in the consolidated annual accounts prepared by the Board of Directors is appended.

Figures in thousands of euros

HALF YEARLY ESTIMATED RESULTS

Var. €

Var.%

Sales

Sale costs

6,281 (3,273)

6,279 (3,281)

(2) 0%

8 0%

Gross Margin

3,008

2,998

(10) 0%

Personnel expenses External services Other incomes Activations

(1,292)

(1,210)

(82) -6%

(1,132)

(1,201)

69 6%

4

9

5 125%

328

328

0 0%

EBITDA

916

924

8 1%

Depreciation Other results

(573)

(573)

0 0%

0-

Ordinary activities results

343

351

8 2%

Net Financial Debt Exchange Rate Differences

(53) (14)

(54) (8)

1 2%

(6) -

Earnings before Tax

276

289

13 5%

Variations are therefore insignificant, the main one is related to a variation in personnel expenses, since the cost of independent third parties was initially included as personnel expenses and with a view to the formulation of financial statements it has been included in external services.

All the other provisions do not have significant variations and consequently we have:

Figures in thousands of euros

Sales

Sale costs

H1 2017 4,692 (2,115)H1 2018 6,279 (3,281)

Var. €

Var.%

1,587 34%

(1,166) 55%

Gross Margin

2,577

2,998

421 16%

Personnel expenses External services Other incomes Activations

(1,273)

(1,210)

(63) -5%

(1,199)

(1,201)

2 0%

7

9

2 29%

387

328

(59) -15%

EBITDA

499

924

425 85%

Depreciation Other results

(522)

(573)

51 10%

(12)

(12) -

Ordinary activities results

(35)

351

386 1103%

Net Financial Debt Exchange Rate Differences

(50)

Earnings before Tax

(76) (161)

(54) (8)

4 8%

(68) -89%

289

450 280%

- Turnover increase continues with its double-digit growth with significant growth this last quarter of sales, there are no variations with respect to the data presented in July advanced results. The new Data Protection regulation has allowed an increase in the turnover but above all to the launch of new processes in relevant customers that will create recurring sales

Sales per business line Thousands of euros

HALF YEARLY ESTIMATED RESULTS

Var. €

Var.%

SaaS services

SMS solutions

Interconnection WHOLESALE solutions

1,622 1,426 3,233

1,622 1,426 3,231

0 0%

0 0%

-2 0%

Total

6,281

6,279

- Wholesale sales continue to grow with quarterly sales exceeding 3.2 million and representing an increase of 69% in the cumulative figures for the same period of 2017.

Sales per business line Thousands of euros

H1 2017

H1 2018

Var. € Var.%

SaaS services

SMS solutions Interconnection WHOLESALE solutions

1,302 1,480 1,910

1,622 1,426 3,231

320 25%

-54 -4%

1,321 69%

Total

4,692

6,279

1,587 34%

- EBITDA reaches 3 million euros which represents an increase of 16% compared to H1 previous year.

- EBITDA has experienced a great boom thanks to the policy of optimization and cost reduction that exists within the group.

- The consolidated EBITDA of the first half year is almost one million euros and it represents 15% of the sales compared to 11% in 2017.

- Pursuing a criterion of prudence, the group has chosen to activate a lower amount of R & D activities to avoid possible fiscal contingencies, although the current pace of R & D spending is maintained. Currently, 15% less is activated in the semester compared to 2017.

In terms of Balance, the main intangible variations are explained by the R + D + i developments that have been undertaken this year, for an amount of 328 thousand euros which are aimed at strengthening the SaaS line services.

As per current assets, the variation in the customer figure accounts for the 34% increase in sales, there is no expected loss ratio that entail significant provisions for uncollected sales.

2017

2018

(Assets) Thousands of euros

Intangible fixed assets Tangible fix assets

3,847

3,742 (105)

388

385 (3)

LT Investments in group and associated companies LT Financial investments

17

17 0

189

188 (1)

Deferred tax assets

Total non-current assets

138 4,579

138 0

4,470 (109)

Advances to suppliers

Trade receivables and other receivable accounts ST financial investments

ST Accruals

Cash and other equivalent liquid assets

Total current assets

2,290 1,013 225 530 4,058

2,701 411

703 (310)

204 (21)

804 274

4,412 354

Total assets 8,637 8,882 245

(Assets) Thousands of euros

Capital

321

321 0

Share Premium Reserves (Own shares)

5,244

5,244 0

(1,924)

(1,884) 40

(935)

(924) 11

Profit attributable to the parent company Conversion differences

59

271 212

105

86 (19)

External partners

Total Equity

Long Term Debts

Total non - current liabilities

ST amortizations

Short term debts

Trade payables and other payable accounts

Total current liabilities

1 2,871 1,143 1,143 31 2,810 1,782 4,623

1 0

3,115 244

1,004 (139)

1,004 (139)

33

2

2,491 (319) 2,239 457 4,763 140

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 8,637 8,882 245

In terms of liabilities, it should be noted that there are no significant variations with respect to the data published in the Relevant event on net indebtedness, which stands at 1,988 million euros as previously mentioned. The increase in commercial creditors and other receivables comes from the increase in purchases to fulfil the growth in sales.