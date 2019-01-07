Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lleidanetworks Serveis Telematics : Lleida.net, qualified provider for e-delivery

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 03:24am EST

Last 26 December, a Resolution of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism, regarded Lleida.net as qualified provider for e-delivery.

This new designation means a lot, both for Lleida.net and its user community.

Lleida.net was already a trust service provider under the rules established by the European regulation 910/2014 (hereinafter eIDAS Regulation). The uniform and direct implementation of the Regulation across all European territory aims to create a climate of confidence between consumers, citizens, companies, and public administrations when performing electronic transactions, to be sure that they are secure, reliable and easy to use. This means that our customers feel this confidence while using our qualified electronic delivery and procurement services. No doubt about its suitability and validity is arisen.

After the resolution of the Ministry, Lleida.net has a new status as qualified provider, a more than significant adjective. Firstly, because to obtain it, Lleida.net was audited by a duly accredited third party to ensure the service delivery under the specifications required by eIDAS Regulation was performed. Secondly, because these specifications give the service some features reinforcing them regarding validity in the face of potential objections in the framework of legal proceedings.

In practice this feature means that if a Lleida.net customer uses the qualified service on certified electronic delivery by mail, its validity cannot be questioned by any court within the European Union, nor will have to prove that the method used ensures all legal guarantees to be considered proof of delivery of a communication via email in a trial.
The chance to give this degree of confidence and legal force on our services to our customer is a great achievement for Lleida.net, since we have been working in the leading edge to provide electronic trust services, which we have achieved again under the umbrella of eIDAS Regulation.

However, our joy does not stop here, because we are also glad to add that our company has been the first one in Spain to be awarded this qualification, and currently the only qualified Spanish providers. At an European level, we are part of a small group of providers for this type of services.

Please refer to the following official links to check the list of qualified services providers:

The new Lleida.net qualified electronic delivery notification service is Openum eIDAS. The following link contains detailed information on features, operation and prices: https://www.lleida.net/en/openum-eidas-qualified-delivery.

Chief Customer Service Officer

Legal Practice Graduate at UAB Master in Law and New Technologies by ESADE and Law degree from the UAB. CESCOM® Compliance Certification.

Disclaimer

Lleidanetworks Serveis Telematics SA published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 08:23:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:44aSUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS : Hit the slopes with Sunrise!
PU
03:44aGARTNER : Says Worldwide Semiconductor Revenue Grew 13.4 Percent in 2018; Increase Driven by Memory Market
PU
03:44aMOBILE STREAMS : Shares Rise on Games Deal With India's Reliance Jio
DJ
03:41aZENITH ENERGY : Preparation for well deepening at Azerbaijan's Jafarli field completed
AQ
03:41aOIL REFINERIES : Turkmenistan's Turkmenbashi refinery announces tender
AQ
03:40aCHARLES BARKER CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS GMBH : Holders of approximately 1 billion EUR of listed HSH bonds file lawsuit against HSH Nordbank AG in Germany
EQ
03:39aANA : Adopts Sustainable Aviation Fuel
PU
03:39aCHINA COAL ENERGY : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer ...
PU
03:39aAKER : Awarded Northern Lights Contract
PU
03:39aAIRASIA BHD : announces new Clark-Seoul, Korea route
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla CEO Musk says to break ground on Shanghai Gigafactory today
2SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC : SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES : to Enter E-Mobility Market with Acquisition of S.M.R.E. ..
3OPHIR ENERGY PLC : OPHIR ENERGY: Block R Licence, Equatorial Guinea
4TESLA : TESLA : urges tariff exemption for Chinese vehicle computer 'brain'
5Oil prices jump on U.S-China trade hopes, supply cuts

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.