Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Lloyds Bank loss hits FTSE 100, AstraZeneca gains

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 03:27am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London

Gloomy quarterly results from Lloyds Bank and a clutch of other companies led the FTSE 100 lower on Thursday, while AstraZeneca rose after topping analysts' expectations on the back of strong drug sales during coronavirus-driven lockdowns.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 0.4%, with Lloyds Banking Group sliding 5.9% after swinging to a rare pretax loss in the first half of 2020 due to higher-than-expected loan loss provisions.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 slipped 0.3%, led by a 2.4% fall for car dealer Inchcape as it said it also posted a pretax loss in the first half of the year.

The autos index <.FTNMX3350> was among the biggest decliners in early trading, extending losses for the year to nearly 50% as the COVID-19 pandemic hammers car sales in the UK. Data on Thursday showed British car output fell by more than an annual 40% in the first six months to the lowest level since 1954.

AstraZeneca rose 1.8% as it beat second-quarter sales and profit estimates and backed its 2020 forecasts, helped by strong sales of a diverse product range that now includes a potential coronavirus vaccine.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 2.24% 8800 Delayed Quote.13.25%
INCHCAPE PLC -3.37% 467.7 Delayed Quote.-31.44%
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC -6.93% 26.37 Delayed Quote.-54.62%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Markets"
03:27aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Lloyds Bank loss hits FTSE 100, AstraZeneca gains
RE
07/29WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Climb As Fed Reiterates Support
DJ
07/29WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Edge Higher -- 2nd Update
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : says 86% profit jump flags shift from cash payments in stores
2APPLE INC. : U.S. lawmakers accuse Big Tech of crushing rivals to boost profits
3HANG SENG : Asian stocks make cautious gains, dollar languishes near two-year lows on Fed
4ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Shell Swings to 2Q CCS Loss on $16.8 Billion Impairment; Cuts Interim Dividend to 1Q L..
5ENI SPA : ENI : result for the second quarter and half year 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group