LoCorr Funds Continues Firm Expansion with Additions to National Sales Team

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LoCorr Funds is pleased to announce the continuation of their growth strategy by making multiple additions to their sales and distribution teams. While there has been steady consolidation in the financial industry, LoCorr continues to see demand for their innovative suite of solutions from financial advisors seeking the diversification benefits of low-correlating strategies. The firm is focused on expanding its distribution footprint, reflecting a strong commitment to offer outstanding support to their broker/dealer partners and provide ongoing education on the impact of adding low-correlating strategies to potentially reduce portfolio risk over market cycles.



Michael Marino will be overseeing LoCorr’s distribution efforts in eastern Florida for the Independent Broker Dealer (IBD) channel, as well as supporting our National Accounts efforts working with platforms nationwide. He is based in Delray Beach, Florida, and joins LoCorr from Oppenheimer Funds where he was a Vice President and Senior Advisor Consultant. He also held the position of Advisor Consultant at Revenue Shares ETFs and began his career at MassMutual. Michael will bring almost 10 years of financial services experience to LoCorr Funds.

Brian Baker, based in Kingwood, Texas, will be overseeing distribution for LoCorr in Southern Texas. He joins LoCorr from Gabelli Asset Management where he served as Vice President. He also held positions as Regional Vice President with Equinox Funds Group and Nationwide Financial. Brian has spent his financial career expanding territories in the Texas region to focus on selling alternative investments and educating financial professionals on their importance and relevance in a portfolio. He is a 20-year veteran of the financial services industry, spending almost his entire career wholesaling in Houston, Texas.

Jeffrey Smith will manage distribution in western Florida for the IBD channel and statewide for the Wirehouse channel. Based in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, Jeffrey brings over 10 years of wholesaling experience to his new role. He joins LoCorr from MetLife Brighthouse Financial Investments where he was Regional Vice President covering all channels in Florida, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. Prior to MetLife, Jeff held Regional Vice President positions at KKMP Capital, PIMCO and Deutsche Bank DWS, and was Vice President for Prudential Financial and Merrill Lynch. Jeff started his career as a Sales Executive and Financial Advisor. He has been in the financial services industry since 1999.

“This is an exciting time for LoCorr,” said Kevin Kinzie, Chief Executive Officer for LoCorr Funds. “As our message continues to resonate in the marketplace, we will move forward to expand the Firm and add talented professionals to our team. We remain focused on helping advisors and investors build better portfolios with low-correlating strategies”.

About LoCorr Funds

LoCorr Funds is a leading provider of low-correlating investment strategies. They were founded on the belief that non-traditional investment strategies with low correlation to stocks and bonds can reduce risk and help increase portfolio returns. LoCorr offers investment solutions that not only provide the potential for positive returns in rising or falling markets, but also help to achieve diversification in investment portfolios. LoCorr Funds is headquartered in Excelsior, MN. For more information, please visit www.LoCorrFunds.com or call 1.888.628.2887.

