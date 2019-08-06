Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LoCorr Funds Continues Firm Expansion with Additions to National Sales Team

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 09:39am EDT

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LoCorr Funds is pleased to announce the continuation of their growth strategy by making multiple additions to their sales and distribution teams. While there has been steady consolidation in the financial industry, LoCorr continues to see demand for their innovative suite of solutions from financial advisors seeking the diversification benefits of low-correlating strategies. The firm is focused on expanding its distribution footprint, reflecting a strong commitment to offer outstanding support to their broker/dealer partners and provide ongoing education on the impact of adding low-correlating strategies to potentially reduce portfolio risk over market cycles.

Michael Marino will be overseeing LoCorr’s distribution efforts in eastern Florida for the Independent Broker Dealer (IBD) channel, as well as supporting our National Accounts efforts working with platforms nationwide. He is based in Delray Beach, Florida, and joins LoCorr from Oppenheimer Funds where he was a Vice President and Senior Advisor Consultant. He also held the position of Advisor Consultant at Revenue Shares ETFs and began his career at MassMutual. Michael will bring almost 10 years of financial services experience to LoCorr Funds.

Brian Baker, based in Kingwood, Texas, will be overseeing distribution for LoCorr in Southern Texas. He joins LoCorr from Gabelli Asset Management where he served as Vice President. He also held positions as Regional Vice President with Equinox Funds Group and Nationwide Financial. Brian has spent his financial career expanding territories in the Texas region to focus on selling alternative investments and educating financial professionals on their importance and relevance in a portfolio. He is a 20-year veteran of the financial services industry, spending almost his entire career wholesaling in Houston, Texas.   

Jeffrey Smith will manage distribution in western Florida for the IBD channel and statewide for the Wirehouse channel. Based in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, Jeffrey brings over 10 years of wholesaling experience to his new role. He joins LoCorr from MetLife Brighthouse Financial Investments where he was Regional Vice President covering all channels in Florida, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. Prior to MetLife, Jeff held Regional Vice President positions at KKMP Capital, PIMCO and Deutsche Bank DWS, and was Vice President for Prudential Financial and Merrill Lynch. Jeff started his career as a Sales Executive and Financial Advisor. He has been in the financial services industry since 1999.

“This is an exciting time for LoCorr,” said Kevin Kinzie, Chief Executive Officer for LoCorr Funds. “As our message continues to resonate in the marketplace, we will move forward to expand the Firm and add talented professionals to our team. We remain focused on helping advisors and investors build better portfolios with low-correlating strategies”.

About LoCorr Funds
LoCorr Funds is a leading provider of low-correlating investment strategies. They were founded on the belief that non-traditional investment strategies with low correlation to stocks and bonds can reduce risk and help increase portfolio returns. LoCorr offers investment solutions that not only provide the potential for positive returns in rising or falling markets, but also help to achieve diversification in investment portfolios. LoCorr Funds is headquartered in Excelsior, MN. For more information, please visit www.LoCorrFunds.com or call 1.888.628.2887.

Media Contact: Kristen Anderson, Marketing & Communications, 952.767.6908

The Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other important information about the investment company, and it may be obtained by calling 1.855.LCFUNDS, or visiting www.LoCorrFunds.com. Read it carefully before investing.

Mutual fund investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.
Diversification does not assure a profit, nor does it protect against a loss in a declining market.
Reference to other mutual funds should not be considered an offer of those securities.
The LoCorr Funds are distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC. © 2019 LoCorr Funds

LoCorr Funds | 687 Excelsior Boulevard | Excelsior, MN 55331 | Phone: 952.767.6900

www.LoCorrFunds.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:51aLGI HOMES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
09:51aINVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Cardinal Health, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
09:50aISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL inaugurates Agent Banking outlet in Srimantapur, Cumilla
PU
09:50aFLEX LNG : Invitation to Presentation of Q2 2019 Results
PU
09:50aVIKING LINE : Good passenger figures for Viking Line in July
PU
09:50aCHINA SHENHUA ENERGY : Positions held by current directors at the board and the board committees
PU
09:50aMAGNIT : Announces the Coupon Yield Payment
PU
09:50aMEGACHEM : Release Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Half Year Ended 30 June 2019
PU
09:50aBORR DRILLING : Contract Award for Premium Jack-up Rig in Mexico
AQ
09:48aWeidmüller Partners with JAGGAER for Digital Transformation of Supplier Management and Procurement Processes
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SIRIUS MINERALS PLC : SIRIUS MINERALS : suspends Polyhalite $500 million bond offer
2Goldman Sachs sees no trade deal before 2020 U.S. election, now expects 3 rate cuts
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Vivendi turns to Tencent to gain Universal foothold in China
4CENTRICA PLC : CENTRICA : Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are changing the world of energy
5ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITE : 2019 Nonferrous Metal Production Market And Processing Market Segmentat..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group