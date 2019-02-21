LoRa Alliance™ Ecosystem Highlights Vast Year on Year Growth in LoRaWAN™ Deployments and Use Cases in Multiple Verticals at Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2019

Members Elsys AB, Orbiwise, Semtech, Digital Matter, Haxiot, Multitech, Omniimpex and Ubicquia to show why LoRaWAN is the defacto LPWAN standard



CEO and Chairwoman Donna Moore to present “Today’s Smart Cities Use LoRaWAN™” as part of the 5G Cities: Connecting People Here, There and Everywhere Session

LoRa Alliance to Host Public Reception at 17:00 in Hall 8.0 Stand 8.0D3 to showcase massive growth in LoRaWAN coverage and deployments

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The LoRa Alliance ™, the global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN™ protocol for the Internet of Things (IoT) low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs), today previewed its activities at the upcoming Mobile World Congress Barcelona event taking place February 25-28, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. The LoRa Alliance’s presence will showcase the breadth of LoRaWAN™ network coverage, certified devices and massive number of member deployments, and CEO and Chairwoman Donna Moore will present on stage during the 5G Smart Cities session on February 27 at 11:30pm in Hall 4 Auditorium 2.

“Simply put, LoRaWAN is the defacto industry standard for low power, wide area networking,” said Moore. “Mobile World Congress is a valuable opportunity to bring our broad global ecosystem together and highlight the massive deployments that are happening now. We look forward to informing the greater mobile industry about the benefits of LoRaWAN and how it fits into the 5G landscape.”

The LoRa Alliance booth will feature gold sponsors Elsys AB , Orbiwise and Semtech alongside silver sponsors Digital Matter , Haxiot , Multitech , Omniimpex and Ubicquia as well as a LoRaWAN Live Demo Zone with end-to-end demos of real world applications that are in deployment now across many of our key verticals.

Additionally, The LoRa Alliance is pleased to invite show attendees to our Networking Reception on Tuesday, February 26, from 17:00 - 18:30. Guests will have the opportunity to meet members of our ecosystem, discover the latest advances being made in LoRAWAN technology and explore the demonstration areas showcasing end-use applications and solutions. Interested parties should register their attendance here by Friday, February 22, 2019.

Sponsor demonstrations on the booth include:

ELSYS will showcase a complete set of LoRaWAN sensors needed for professional building management. This includes sensors for room presence, desk presence, temperature, humidity and CO2 sensors for indoor climate, noise level sensors and door sensor.

Orbiwise will live demo the latest major release, 6.0, of its industry leading OrbiWANTM LoRaWAN Network Server and its OrbiLINK LoRaWAN Pico-Gateway, Noise Pollution Sensor and LoRaWAN Solutions from a number of our global partners.

Semtech will demonstrate the low-power consumption performances of a LoRaWAN device in real conditions, such as smart metering or a tracking device, shown in real-life conditions.

Digital Matter will demo and exhibit a wide range of innovative robust IP67 rated hardware that is using LoRaWAN technology. This includes GPS tracking devices that are either battery powered or hard wired into a power source.

Haxiot will showcase an industrial liquid pressure sensor and tank level sensor LoRaWAN solution with edge intelligence that leverages the Haxiot X-ON edge computing solution. The demo shows the industrial use of a portable liquid pressure pump that is connected to an industrial pressure sensor, which generates pressure change data and triggers an alert.

Multitech will demonstrate LensTM, the world’s first toolset for secure, distributed, scalable LoRaWAN enterprise networks. Lens enables resource-efficient deployment and management of local LoRaWAN networks at scale and works with leading MultiTech IoT gateways and any LoRaWAN-compliant end devices.

UBICQUIA® will demonstrate how its LoRaWAN-based, fully integrated streetlight IoT router enables advanced lighting control, utility-grade metering, environmental monitoring, and video/audio applications, leveraging other network protocols connectivity for gigabit speeds and public Wi-Fi small cell services.

Plus, the live demo zone will feature members including NNNco, Bosch, Invisible Systems, Thingenix and TalkPool running live demos of LoRaWAN being deployed in applications around the world and across a range of vertical markets. Learn more about the demonstrations here .

The LoRa Alliance, located in the IoT section of MWC Barcelona in the most prominent position of Hall 8, is also proud to have many of its members also exhibiting alongside our flagship booth - these include Actility, Kerlink, Robustel, Semtech, Senet, SMK Corporation, Tektelic and TÜV Rheinland - which reinforces the scale and range of our ecosystem.





The LoRa Alliance is an open, nonprofit association that has become one of the largest and fastest-growing alliances in the technology sector since its inception in 2015. Its members closely collaborate and share expertise to develop and promote the LoRaWAN protocol as the leading open global standard for secure, carrier-grade IoT LPWAN connectivity. With the technical flexibility to address a broad range of IoT applications, both static and mobile, and the LoRaWAN CertifiedCM program to guarantee interoperability, the LoRaWAN protocol has been deployed by major mobile network operators globally, and connectivity is available in over 100 countries, with continual expansion. www.loraalliance.org

