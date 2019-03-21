LoRa Alliance™ to Show How LoRaWAN™ Achieves Operational Excellence for Smart Buildings with Data-Driven Intelligence at NMFT 2019

FREMONT, Calif., March 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The LoRa Alliance ™, the global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN™ protocol for Internet of Things (IoT) low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs), today announced that the alliance and several of its member companies will demonstrate a range of LoRaWAN deployments for enabling smart buildings at the National Facilities Management & Technology (NFMT) Conference and Expo, March 26-28, 2019, in Booth 1525 at the Baltimore Convention Center in Baltimore, Md.



LoRaWAN offers a simple approach to bring the Internet of Things into building management without requiring a significant infrastructure investment, which makes it ideal for building retrofits. Benefits of LoRaWAN networks for smart buildings include ease of installation, use of public or private networks, and long battery life. Leveraging the vast LoRa Alliance ecosystem ensures a wide variety of options for sensor providers, network and application layer providers, and eliminates the historic need to deploy dedicated and expensive vendor-specific proprietary monitoring systems. In addition, LoRaWAN based LPWANs can exist separately from corporate networks – they can be installed independent of corporate IT networks making them both cost-effective and secure to implement.

At NFMT, LoRa Alliance members Microshare and TEKTELIC Communications will showcase live demos that highlight the LoRaWAN protocol’s data collection, monitoring, mining and management capabilities for facility management.

Microshare will focus on the ease-of-use and simplicity of system set-up that allow visitors to rapidly see the potential business outcomes of leveraging sensor data across a wide variety of applications. Visitors will be able to purchase complete solutions for self-install in their own buildings. The demo will show how to leverage data for temperature monitoring, bathroom predictive cleaning, and occupancy monitoring for desks and meeting areas. The company will utilize live data from offsite sensors to show how its interface enables deployments of hundreds or thousands of sensors across buildings and take action based on sensor status and data returned.

TEKTELIC will offer two demonstrations. The first will pull live data from the more than 100 sensors monitoring a variety of functions at the company’s Calgary headquarters. Data will be delivered via an app that enables remote tracking and monitoring of sensors and gateways. Additionally, sensors deployed around the LoRa Alliance booth will help visitors see how quickly and easily they can be installed. The second demo will feature a smart meeting room tablet that shows real-time meeting room occupancy, meetings booked, etc. that enables users to log in and edit, schedule, and change meeting status – all through LoRaWAN.

Further, the LoRa Alliance is pleased to invite show attendees to view live presentations on achieving operational excellence for their buildings in Booth 1525 during the show. Charles Paumelle, Microshare co-founder and co-chair of the LoRa Alliance Marketing Committee, will present on March 26 at 1pm and on March 27 at 2pm.

About LoRa Alliance

The LoRa Alliance is an open, nonprofit association that has become one of the largest and fastest-growing alliances in the technology sector since its inception in 2015. Its members closely collaborate and share expertise to develop and promote the LoRaWAN protocol as the leading open global standard for secure, carrier-grade IoT LPWAN connectivity. With the technical flexibility to address a broad range of IoT applications, both static and mobile, and the LoRaWAN CertifiedCM program to guarantee interoperability, the LoRaWAN protocol has been deployed by major mobile network operators globally, and connectivity is available in over 100 countries, with continual expansion. www.loraalliance.org

Media Contacts: Emma Pearce LoRa Alliance emma.pearce@lora-alliance.com Eric Lawson Kiterocket elawson@kiterocket.com