Loadsmart named a Cool Vendor by Gartner in Cool Vendors Intelligent Supply Chain Execution Technologies by Gartner

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loadsmart , a technology company that specializes in full truckload shipping, was named by Gartner as a Cool Vendor in Intelligent Supply Chain Execution Technologies.



The note addresses how “embedded intelligence is becoming an essential competency of emerging supply chain execution technologies. Supply chain leaders can use this research to learn how emerging supply chain execution vendors commercialize innovation.”

Loadsmart was recognized as one of five companies providing emerging supply chain execution technologies.

“We are at the forefront of technology innovation when it comes to executing truckload shipments,” said Felipe Capella, co-founder and chief product officer, Loadsmart. “We were the first company to provide an instant pricing and booking experience for truckloads in the United States, enabling shippers to access live rates via their own system via an easy-to-implement API. We believe Gartner’s recognition is the result of hard work from our multi-disciplinary team.”

Over the last five years, Loadsmart has been focused on helping shippers and carriers execute their truckload shipments in a much more efficient manner. This effort includes creating better experiences for both parties, as well as improving and automating back-office processes to reduce internal costs and provide better rates to all involved. Recent innovations include fully-automated server to server truckload booking (without human intervention) capability, accepting 100 percent of tenders and guaranteeing capacity; a load management mobile app for its internal team; and a tool to auto-classify shipment documents (BOL, invoices, POD, etc.) with machine learning technology.

Ricardo Salgado, co-founder and CEO, Loadsmart, said, “At Loadsmart, we are obsessed with automating full truckload shipping. Our success is based on the fact that our technology optimizes the booking journey of a truck as well as our capacity to dramatically enhance our service levels and reliability, which is the number one concern of our enterprise customers.”

Gartner's Cool Vendors in Intelligent Supply Chain Execution Technologies research note can be found here . (Gartner subscription required)

About Loadsmart

Loadsmart is a technology company that specializes in full truckload shipping. Loadsmart is leveraging data and machine learning to build artificial intelligence processes into the complex freight brokerage cycle, allowing shippers to book a truckload in seconds and providing instant and targeted loads to carriers. Loadsmart is headquartered in New York and has offices in Chicago. https://blog.loadsmart.com/

