LoanMart : Offers $2000 Financial Literacy Awareness Scholarship Program

LoanMart continues to encourage financial literacy to many communities and has created a Financial Literacy Awareness Scholarship to award one student who can demonstrate similar aspirations.

LoanMart is set to offer a $2000 scholarship to a student who shares the same passion for financial literacy in their own community. LoanMart’s continued interest in their community and spreading financial literacy has led to the decision to expand upon their current scholarship offerings. By providing resources for both the students and parents, we hope that we can ease the financial burdens of providing for a college bound family.

The deadline for scholarship applications is June 14, 2019 for the Fall Semester of 2019. To qualify for LoanMart’s scholarship, you must be enrolled in an accredited undergraduate degree program.

To apply for the scholarship, participants must write an essay of less than 750 words that explains an educational resource, community event, or class that would promote financial literacy with technology. Participants should provide details on who it would benefit, and how the idea would be coordinated.

In addition to the essay, applications must include full name, educational institution, graduation year, major, and contact information.

LoanMart

LoanMart is a finance company that serves consumers with limited access to credit and allows them to achieve their financial objectives by supplying them with access to non-traditional Title Loans. 1-800-LoanMart is licensed by the California Department of Business Oversight.

