LoanMart : Prepares to Announce 2019 Scholarship Winners

LoanMart and the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes Support their Local Community

In partnership with the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, a farm team of the Los Angeles Dodgers, LoanMart will name three $1,000 scholarship winners for 2019. This scholarship program has reached its seventh season, with over $20,000 having been given out in scholarship funds since inception.

Winners of the LoanMart Rancho Cucamonga Quakes College Scholarship must be graduating from a San Bernardino County high school, a citizen of the United States, and have completed a scholarship application by May 20th, 2019.

The scholarship money will go towards tuition to any college, university, or vocational school that the winner chooses to attend. The LoanMart Rancho Cucamonga Quakes College Scholarship winners for 2018 were Ashley Fitzgerald, Destany Bennett, and Lauren Wright, who all graduated with a cumulative GPA of 4.1 or higher.

The scholarship winners are chosen based on their academic achievements, community involvement, leadership, and character. The 2019 winners will be notified no later than June 21st, and a pre-game ceremony will be held at LoanMart Field later in the season.

LoanMart

LoanMart is a finance company that serves consumers with all credit scores and allows them to achieve their financial objectives by supplying them with access to non-traditional Title Loans. 1-800-LoanMart is licensed by the California Department of Business Oversight.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190606005080/en/