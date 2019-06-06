LoanMart : Prepares to Announce 2019 Scholarship Winners

In partnership with the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, a farm team of the Los
Angeles Dodgers, LoanMart
will name three $1,000 scholarship winners for 2019. This scholarship
program has reached its seventh season, with over $20,000 having been
given out in scholarship funds since inception.
Winners of the LoanMart Rancho Cucamonga Quakes College Scholarship must
be graduating from a San Bernardino County high school, a citizen of the
United States, and have completed a scholarship
application by May 20th, 2019.
The scholarship money will go towards tuition to any college,
university, or vocational school that the winner chooses to attend. The LoanMart
Rancho Cucamonga Quakes College Scholarship winners for 2018 were
Ashley Fitzgerald, Destany Bennett, and Lauren Wright, who all graduated
with a cumulative GPA of 4.1 or higher.
The scholarship winners are chosen based on their academic achievements,
community involvement, leadership, and character. The 2019 winners will
be notified no later than June 21st, and a pre-game ceremony
will be held at LoanMart Field later in the season.
