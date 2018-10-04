Log in
LoanMart : Sponsored Baseball Team Rancho Cucamonga Quakes Win California League Championship Series!

10/04/2018

California League Champions Rancho Cucamonga Quakes Win Third Title

LoanMart is proud to announce sponsored minor league baseball team Rancho Cucamonga Quakes have once again won the California League Championship Series! The Class A—Advanced affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers have now earned their third victory since earning their second back in 2015.

After an adrenaline pumped weekend, the Quakes managed to score a momentous victory against the North Division Champions Visalia Rawhide. The games this season were phenomenal, and the teams all played with an excitable energy. This season saw many losses and triumphs, but the Rancho Cucamonga team proved invincible.

This 2018 winning title is merely one of many in their years of athletic success. Back in 1994, the Quakes beat the Modesto A’s with a score of 3–1 and claimed their first championship title. Then again in 2015, they defeated the San Jose Giants with a score of 3-0 earning them their second title.

The Quakes are a spectacularly talented team of athletic individuals with the fortitude of champions. This year’s winning title is surely one of many more to come. Congratulations once again to the team on this spectacular win. We can’t wait to see what triumphs await in the 2019 season. Go Quakes!

LoanMart

LoanMart is a finance company that serves consumers with limited access to credit scores and allows them to achieve their financial objectives by supplying them with access to non-traditional Title Loans. 1-800-LoanMart is licensed by the California Department of Business Oversight. Loans made or arranged pursuant to a California Finance Lenders Law License.


© Business Wire 2018
