LoanMart : Sponsored Baseball Team Rancho Cucamonga Quakes Win California League Championship Series!

LoanMart is proud to announce sponsored minor league baseball team
Rancho Cucamonga Quakes have once again won the California League
Championship Series! The Class A—Advanced affiliate of the Los Angeles
Dodgers have now earned their third victory since earning their second
back in 2015.
After an adrenaline pumped weekend, the Quakes managed to score a
momentous victory against the North Division Champions Visalia Rawhide.
The games this season were phenomenal, and the teams all played with an
excitable energy. This season saw many losses and triumphs, but the
Rancho Cucamonga team proved invincible.
This 2018 winning title is merely one of many in their years of athletic
success. Back in 1994, the Quakes beat the Modesto A’s with a score of
3–1 and claimed their first championship title. Then again in 2015, they
defeated the San Jose Giants with a score of 3-0 earning them their
second title.
The Quakes are a spectacularly talented team of athletic individuals
with the fortitude of champions. This year’s winning title is surely one
of many more to come. Congratulations once again to the team on this
spectacular win. We can’t wait to see what triumphs await in the 2019
season. Go Quakes!
