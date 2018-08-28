Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LoanScorecard Selected to Demo Non-Agency AUS at FinovateFall

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 05:35pm CEST

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LoanScorecard®, a leading provider of automated underwriting and compliance solutions, today announced that it was selected to demo its non-agency automated underwriting system (AUS), Portfolio Underwriter™, at FinovateFall, September 24-27, 2018 at the Marriott Marquis Times Square in New York City.

FinovateFall


FinovateFall is a demo-based conference for innovative banking and financial technology. As the only portfolio/non-agency AUS in the market, Portfolio Underwriter transforms a lengthy and manual pre-qualification and underwriting process into an automated experience. The engine’s ability to analyze any loan products and guidelines makes it easier to deploy capital and ensures soundness in mortgage operations in regards to Fair Lending.

“LoanScorecard solves challenges in non-agency lending, enabling financial institutions to originate more loans, more efficiently,” said Greg Palmer, Vice President of The Finovate Group. “We are excited to bring this original AUS technology to our attendees, demonstrating best and next practices in the industry.”

“We are thrilled to have been selected to demo our non-agency AUS,” said Raj Parekh, Digital Mortgage Strategist at LoanScorecard. “With the rise in demand for non-QM lending, Portfolio Underwriter AUS is a necessary engine for financial institutions to stay relevant and competitive.”

LoanScorecard’s demo will take place on September 25 at 1:20 p.m. EDT, during Demo Session 7.

About LoanScorecard
LoanScorecard® is a leading provider of non-agency automated underwriting, loan pricing solutions and borrower point-of-sale designed to meet today's regulatory challenges and capitalize on current market opportunities. LoanScorecard helps institutions address CFPB regulations through its QM Findings™, the industry's first qualified mortgage (QM) engine, which has rendered more than 5 million QM findings reports to-date and supports banks and credit unions preparing for the upcoming impacts of CECL. For more information, visit loanscorecard.com or call 800-617-0892.

About FinovateFall
FinovateFall is a demo-based conference for innovative startups and established companies in the fields of banking and financial technology. Held in New York, the event offers an insight-packed glimpse into the future of money via a fast-paced, intimate, and unique format. The event is organized by The Finovate Group. For more information on the event or to view videos of previous demo, please visit finovate.com.

Contact:               Campbell Lewis Communications
 Jessica Ruiz-Krout
 212.995.8058
 jessica@campbelllewis.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:00pREPUBLIC SERVICES : reg; Achieves Initial Sustainability Goals
PR
06:00pUKNIGHT INTERACTIVE : Details to Knights of Columbus Directors Significant Fraudulent Activity at the Knights of Columbus
PR
06:00pSANOMA OYJ : Corporation – Acquisition of own shares on 28 August 2018
AQ
05:59pT. Denny Sanford Invests $10M in SAB Biotherapeutics
BU
05:57pROYAL PHILIPS : The case for focusing AI in healthcare on people
PU
05:56pThe Needle Capital Corp. Enters into Agreement with The Flowr Corporation to Complete Business Combination and Concurrent Financing Transactions
AQ
05:56pSKELJUNGUR HF. : Financial statements for Q2
AQ
05:56pGROWGENERATION CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:56pMarketing Maven’s Aljolynn Sperber Named a 40 Under 40 Honoree By the Pacific Coast Business Times
GL
05:55pASHTEAD GROUP PLC : - Notice of Q1 Results
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BILIBILI INC - ADR : Bilibili Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
2LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Completes GBP1 Billion Share Buyback
3Global stocks climb as markets celebrate trade deal
4Hong Kong's FWD to buy HSBC's stake in Malaysian insurance venture -sources
5TIFFANY & CO. : TIFFANY : results trump estimates, profit outlook up

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.