LoanScorecard Selected to Demo Non-Agency AUS at FinovateFall

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LoanScorecard ®, a leading provider of automated underwriting and compliance solutions, today announced that it was selected to demo its non-agency automated underwriting system (AUS), Portfolio Underwriter™, at FinovateFall, September 24-27, 2018 at the Marriott Marquis Times Square in New York City.

FinovateFall is a demo-based conference for innovative banking and financial technology. As the only portfolio/non-agency AUS in the market, Portfolio Underwriter transforms a lengthy and manual pre-qualification and underwriting process into an automated experience. The engine’s ability to analyze any loan products and guidelines makes it easier to deploy capital and ensures soundness in mortgage operations in regards to Fair Lending.

“LoanScorecard solves challenges in non-agency lending, enabling financial institutions to originate more loans, more efficiently,” said Greg Palmer, Vice President of The Finovate Group. “We are excited to bring this original AUS technology to our attendees, demonstrating best and next practices in the industry.”

“We are thrilled to have been selected to demo our non-agency AUS,” said Raj Parekh, Digital Mortgage Strategist at LoanScorecard. “With the rise in demand for non-QM lending, Portfolio Underwriter AUS is a necessary engine for financial institutions to stay relevant and competitive.”

LoanScorecard’s demo will take place on September 25 at 1:20 p.m. EDT, during Demo Session 7.

About LoanScorecard

LoanScorecard® is a leading provider of non-agency automated underwriting, loan pricing solutions and borrower point-of-sale designed to meet today's regulatory challenges and capitalize on current market opportunities. LoanScorecard helps institutions address CFPB regulations through its QM Findings™, the industry's first qualified mortgage (QM) engine, which has rendered more than 5 million QM findings reports to-date and supports banks and credit unions preparing for the upcoming impacts of CECL. For more information, visit loanscorecard.com or call 800-617-0892.

About FinovateFall

FinovateFall is a demo-based conference for innovative startups and established companies in the fields of banking and financial technology. Held in New York, the event offers an insight-packed glimpse into the future of money via a fast-paced, intimate, and unique format. The event is organized by The Finovate Group. For more information on the event or to view videos of previous demo, please visit finovate.com.