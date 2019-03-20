Loans Get Cheaper for Some

By Paul Kiernan

WASHINGTON -- Borrowing costs for some U.S. consumers have trended lower in recent months, as lenders have adapted to the Federal Reserve's message that it is likely to hold off on raising interest rates for the foreseeable future.

After a year in which Fed rate increases rippled through consumer-debt markets, data from the past three months suggest financial institutions are again jostling for customers by offering lower rates, particularly to those with good credit scores.

The decline has been most pronounced in mortgage rates, which fell last week to their lowest level since February 2018. The average rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage was 4.31% on March 14, down 4.62% after the Fed's most recent rate increase in December and from a recent multiyear peak of 4.94% in November, according to Freddie Mac.

Market participants say mortgage rates have tracked yields on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes, which fell to 2.61% on Tuesday from 3.24% in early November. These heavily traded securities serve as a reference point for a range of private-sector debt, incorporating the market's latest assumptions about inflation, economic growth and Fed policy.

Rates on auto loans also have declined in recent months, with the average rate on a five-year new-car loan falling to 4.74% last week from 4.96% in the wake of the Fed's December rate increase, according to Bankrate.

In contrast, the cost of variable-rate credit-card debt has risen to 17.84% a year as of last week from 17.59% in late December, according to Bankrate. Analysts say credit-card rates fully incorporate changes to overnight lending rates within a month or two of Fed moves.

The rate declines reflect rising concerns at the Fed and in credit markets that the U.S. economy may be slowing more than anticipated.

The Fed pivoted from its December projections of two rate increases this year to recently signaling it will stand pat while officials gauge the risks to the U.S. economy from faltering global growth, trade tensions, Brexit and other factors.

The central bank is likely to conclude a two-day meeting Wednesday by indicating it has little if any appetite to raise rates at all this year.

A partial shutdown of the federal government at the beginning of this year delayed the release of key economic data, hindering the policy makers' ability to gauge the economy's health. And some of the figures recently released -- such as retail sales, hiring and manufacturing output -- have pointed toward weakness.

"There's a real concern about the economy," said Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Amherst Pierpont Securities.

Evidence that growth worries are affecting consumer-credit markets, analysts say, is in the fact that rates have fallen more in recent months for borrowers with high credit scores than for borrowers with low credit scores, according to data from Lendingtree.com.

The difference between the highest and lowest rates available for 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages also hit a multiyear high last week, suggesting at least some lenders are becoming more cautious, Lendingtree chief economist Tendayi Kapfidze said.

Such moves are common when market participants anticipate slower growth, said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com.

"If there's a higher likelihood that the economy is going to grow at a slower pace, that brings interest rates down," Mr. McBride said. "But that same slower growth or higher risk of an economic downturn also poses a much higher risk of default for weaker credits."

