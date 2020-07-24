|
Loans to students under normal banking terms and the government guaranteed scheme - cumulative data period 15 April 2013 to 30 June 2020
07/24/2020 | 03:31am EDT
Period: 15 April 2013 to 30 June 2020
Rupees
Banks
Students Loans approved - 15 April 2013 to
Amount outstanding as at end-June 2020
30 June 2020
Normal banking terms
Government
Normal banking
Government
Guaranteed Scheme
terms*
Guaranteed Scheme
1
The Mauritius Commercial Bank Limited
1,420,237,479
22,834,403
819,295,478
6,597,216
2
Absa Bank (Mauritius) Limited
-
11,889,637
-
2,258,060
The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking
3
Corporation Limited
74,792,307
4,352,200
26,102,398
1,473,287
4
Bank of Baroda
-
-
-
-
5
Habib Bank Limited
-
-
-
-
6
SBM Bank (Mauritius) Ltd
403,562,650
16,640,700
232,463,707
3,244,992
7
Standard Bank (Mauritius) Limited
-
-
-
-
8
MauBank Ltd
112,958,700
18,436,897
82,138,519
2,130,817
9
BCP Bank (Mauritius) Ltd
9,370,000
-
5,578,283
-
10
AfrAsia Bank Limited
-
-
-
-
11
Bank One Limited
66,614,460
344,000
41,817,596
-
12
SBI (Mauritius) Ltd
19,630,000
400,000
8,054,138
-
13
ABC Banking Corporation Ltd
5,810,350
122,500
5,534,107
-
TOTAL
2,112,975,946
75,020,337
1,220,984,226
15,704,371
Date of data: The table has been compiled on the basis of figures reported by the banks as at 30 June 2020. *The figures may include student loans granted under normal banking terms prior to 15 April 2013.
Figures may not add up due to rounding.
Bank of Mauritius
24 July 2020
Disclaimer
