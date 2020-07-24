Log in
Loans to students under normal banking terms and the government guaranteed scheme - cumulative data period 15 April 2013 to 30 June 2020

07/24/2020 | 03:31am EDT

Loans to students under normal banking terms and the Government Guaranteed Scheme - cumulative data

Period: 15 April 2013 to 30 June 2020

Rupees

Banks

Students Loans approved - 15 April 2013 to

Amount outstanding as at end-June 2020

30 June 2020

Normal banking terms

Government

Normal banking

Government

Guaranteed Scheme

terms*

Guaranteed Scheme

1

The Mauritius Commercial Bank Limited

1,420,237,479

22,834,403

819,295,478

6,597,216

2

Absa Bank (Mauritius) Limited

-

11,889,637

-

2,258,060

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking

3

Corporation Limited

74,792,307

4,352,200

26,102,398

1,473,287

4

Bank of Baroda

-

-

-

-

5

Habib Bank Limited

-

-

-

-

6

SBM Bank (Mauritius) Ltd

403,562,650

16,640,700

232,463,707

3,244,992

7

Standard Bank (Mauritius) Limited

-

-

-

-

8

MauBank Ltd

112,958,700

18,436,897

82,138,519

2,130,817

9

BCP Bank (Mauritius) Ltd

9,370,000

-

5,578,283

-

10

AfrAsia Bank Limited

-

-

-

-

11

Bank One Limited

66,614,460

344,000

41,817,596

-

12

SBI (Mauritius) Ltd

19,630,000

400,000

8,054,138

-

13

ABC Banking Corporation Ltd

5,810,350

122,500

5,534,107

-

TOTAL

2,112,975,946

75,020,337

1,220,984,226

15,704,371

Date of data: The table has been compiled on the basis of figures reported by the banks as at 30 June 2020. *The figures may include student loans granted under normal banking terms prior to 15 April 2013.

Figures may not add up due to rounding.

Bank of Mauritius

24 July 2020

Disclaimer

Bank of Mauritius published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2020 07:30:06 UTC
