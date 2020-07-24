Loans to students under normal banking terms and the Government Guaranteed Scheme - cumulative data

Period: 15 April 2013 to 30 June 2020

Rupees Banks Students Loans approved - 15 April 2013 to Amount outstanding as at end-June 2020 30 June 2020 Normal banking terms Government Normal banking Government Guaranteed Scheme terms* Guaranteed Scheme 1 The Mauritius Commercial Bank Limited 1,420,237,479 22,834,403 819,295,478 6,597,216 2 Absa Bank (Mauritius) Limited - 11,889,637 - 2,258,060 The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking 3 Corporation Limited 74,792,307 4,352,200 26,102,398 1,473,287 4 Bank of Baroda - - - - 5 Habib Bank Limited - - - - 6 SBM Bank (Mauritius) Ltd 403,562,650 16,640,700 232,463,707 3,244,992 7 Standard Bank (Mauritius) Limited - - - - 8 MauBank Ltd 112,958,700 18,436,897 82,138,519 2,130,817 9 BCP Bank (Mauritius) Ltd 9,370,000 - 5,578,283 - 10 AfrAsia Bank Limited - - - - 11 Bank One Limited 66,614,460 344,000 41,817,596 - 12 SBI (Mauritius) Ltd 19,630,000 400,000 8,054,138 - 13 ABC Banking Corporation Ltd 5,810,350 122,500 5,534,107 - TOTAL 2,112,975,946 75,020,337 1,220,984,226 15,704,371

Date of data: The table has been compiled on the basis of figures reported by the banks as at 30 June 2020. *The figures may include student loans granted under normal banking terms prior to 15 April 2013.

Figures may not add up due to rounding.

Bank of Mauritius

24 July 2020