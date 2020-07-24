Loans to students under normal banking terms and the Government Guaranteed Scheme - cumulative data

Period: 15 April 2013 to 31 May 2020

Rupees Banks Students Loans approved - 15 April 2013 to Amount outstanding as at end-May 2020 31 May 2020 Normal banking terms Government Normal banking Government Guaranteed Scheme terms* Guaranteed Scheme 1 The Mauritius Commercial Bank Limited 1,412,895,946 22,834,403 818,764,524 6,797,855 2 Absa Bank (Mauritius) Limited - 11,889,637 - 2,548,958 The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking 3 Corporation Limited 74,792,307 4,352,200 26,518,951 1,520,847 4 Bank of Baroda - - - - 5 Habib Bank Limited - - - - 6 SBM Bank (Mauritius) Ltd 399,517,650 16,640,700 234,712,885 3,608,988 7 Standard Bank (Mauritius) Limited - - - - 8 MauBank Ltd 112,958,700 18,436,897 83,939,742 2,191,140 9 BCP Bank (Mauritius) Ltd 9,370,000 - 5,690,325 - 10 AfrAsia Bank Limited - - - - 11 Bank One Limited 66,614,460 344,000 42,108,074 - 12 SBI (Mauritius) Ltd 19,630,000 400,000 8,188,006 - 13 ABC Banking Corporation Ltd 5,810,350 122,500 5,364,833 - TOTAL 2,101,589,413 75,020,337 1,225,287,339 16,667,788

Date of data: The table has been compiled on the basis of figures reported by the banks as at 31 May 2020. *The figures may include student loans granted under normal banking terms prior to 15 April 2013.

Figures may not add up due to rounding.

Bank of Mauritius

24 July 2020