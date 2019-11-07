Lob : Named One of the Fastest Growing Companies in North America

Company wins accolades from Deloitte, San Francisco Business Times and Timmy Awards for achievements in growth and corporate culture

Lob, a software platform that automates the creation and delivery of personalized direct mail, today announced it ranked #160 on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America. The company’s total revenue grew over 700 percent during the measured period from 2015 to 2018. Today’s recognition is one of several awards Lob has been honored with recently based on the company’s expansive business growth and supportive workplace culture.

Lob helps companies send smarter mail using automated software instead of manual processes. Since its founding in 2013, Lob has experienced rapid corporate momentum and continues to double revenues every year. Over 5,000 customers like Booking.com, HelloFresh, Betterment, and ThirdLove are using Lob’s APIs to automate direct mail for marketing campaigns, billing, collections, payments, and compliance notifications.

In October, Lob earned its spot as #12 on the San Francisco Business Times’ Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Bay Area list, which ranks local private companies by percent growth in net revenue from 2016 to 2018. This year, Lob placed on the list alongside several other prominent tech companies such as Slack, Lyft and Pinterest.

On the workplace front, Lob was chosen by Tech in Motion as a Best Tech Workplace for Diversity winner for the 2019 Timmy Awards. Lob was recognized as a company that implements diverse hiring practices, promotes collaboration and diverse thinking to spearhead innovation, and provides its team with the tools and resources needed to explore and celebrate differences at the workplace.

“At Lob, we want to change the way tech companies think about their workplaces and build a culture that lasts for decades,” said Leore Avidar, CEO and co-founder of Lob. “Our goal is to build a company where employees stay for 30 years. The tremendous growth we’ve experienced since founding Lob is a testament to the endless contributions our employees make to the company every day. We started 2019 with 58 employees and should close out the year with nearly double that number. Looking ahead to 2020, Lob plans to welcome one hundred more to the team.”

About Lob

Founded in 2013 with a vision of automating the offline world, Lob provides a software platform that transforms the largely manual process of printing and mailing into an automated service that integrates directly with CRM, marketing automation, and data tools. Lob’s proprietary Print Delivery Network intelligently routes mail production across a global network of commercial print partners giving customers greater scale and resiliency, faster production, and precise tracking & measurement. One in four households in the U.S. have received mail generated through Lob’s platform. Lob is backed by leading investors including Y Combinator, Floodgate, and Polaris Partners. For more information, visit: www.lob.com.

