Local Athlete to Compete in IRONMAN World Championships for Cancer Cures

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world's largest nonprofit fighting blood cancer, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) relies on its incredible fundraising campaigns to help support lifesaving research, patient support and education, and advocacy efforts that benefit blood cancer patients. Lauren Bogart of Sunnyvale has announced that she'll be raising funds for LLS's iconic sports training program, Team In Training, and competing in the IRONMAN World Championship in Kona, HI, on October 12, 2019. Bogart will be one of five Team In Training teammates competing in the spectacular Aloha State.

LLS's Team In Training campaign continues to be the leading endurance and training program that raises funds through the delivery of a transformative experience that inspires and supports "teammates" through camaraderie, coaching, fundraising support and personal discovery. Since its inception, Team In Training has raised more than $1.5 billion for research and patient support and helped LLS invest in breakthrough cancer treatments that are changing the landscape of cancer.

The IRONMAN World Championship is one of the world's most demanding athletic events – featuring a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride and a 26.2-mile run. Bogart will join some of the most elite triathletes from around the world. In exchange for raising funds, Bogart will receive eight months of training by Team In Training's coaches who establish customized training regimens, provide advice on nutrition, hydration, injury prevention and more to complete the event.

Bogart's journey with LLS began after college when she overcame defying odds and recovered from a debilitating snowboarding accident after she was told she would never run again. For Bogart, unachievable dreams are now less daunting. Now she a three-time Ironman athlete, a triathlon coach, a long-time Team in Training volunteer and one of LLS's top fundraisers. Bogart's connection to LLS is near and dear to her heart. Having almost lost her mother to cancer, she is on a mission to raise $100,000 to crush cancer and carry the Team In Training flag on October 12, 2019 at the Kona Ironman Triathlon World Championship.

"What's most exciting is not only do I get to be on the same course as some of the world's top athletes, but more importantly, I'm supporting LLS's goal to find cures for blood cancers and ensure that patients have access to lifesaving treatments," said Bogart.

Bogart will continue to train over the next 24+ weeks; while reaching her fundraising goal of $100,000, though she is striving to raise $200,000. To donate to Bogart visit her fundraising page: https://pages.teamintraining.org/svmb/lavatri20/konabadger

