Local Athlete to Compete in IRONMAN World Championships for Cancer Cures

06/12/2019 | 01:33pm EDT

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world's largest nonprofit fighting blood cancer, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) relies on its incredible fundraising campaigns to help support lifesaving research, patient support and education, and advocacy efforts that benefit blood cancer patients. Lauren Bogart of Sunnyvale has announced that she'll be raising funds for LLS's iconic sports training program, Team In Training, and competing in the IRONMAN World Championship in Kona, HI, on October 12, 2019. Bogart will be one of five Team In Training teammates competing in the spectacular Aloha State.

(PRNewsfoto/The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society)

LLS's Team In Training campaign continues to be the leading endurance and training program that raises funds through the delivery of a transformative experience that inspires and supports "teammates" through camaraderie, coaching, fundraising support and personal discovery.  Since its inception, Team In Training has raised more than $1.5 billion for research and patient support and helped LLS invest in breakthrough cancer treatments that are changing the landscape of cancer.

The IRONMAN World Championship is one of the world's most demanding athletic events – featuring a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride and a 26.2-mile run. Bogart will join some of the most elite triathletes from around the world. In exchange for raising funds, Bogart will receive eight months of training by Team In Training's coaches who establish customized training regimens, provide advice on nutrition, hydration, injury prevention and more to complete the event.

Bogart's journey with LLS began after college when she overcame defying odds and recovered from a debilitating snowboarding accident after she was told she would never run again. For Bogart, unachievable dreams are now less daunting. Now she a three-time Ironman athlete, a triathlon coach, a long-time Team in Training volunteer and one of LLS's top fundraisers. Bogart's connection to LLS is near and dear to her heart. Having almost lost her mother to cancer, she is on a mission to raise $100,000 to crush cancer and carry the Team In Training flag on October 12, 2019 at the Kona Ironman Triathlon World Championship.

"What's most exciting is not only do I get to be on the same course as some of the world's top athletes, but more importantly, I'm supporting LLS's goal to find cures for blood cancers and ensure that patients have access to lifesaving treatments," said Bogart.

Bogart will continue to train over the next 24+ weeks; while reaching her fundraising goal of $100,000, though she is striving to raise $200,000. To donate to Bogart visit her fundraising page: https://pages.teamintraining.org/svmb/lavatri20/konabadger

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is the world's largest voluntary health agency dedicated to fighting blood cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has chapters throughout the United States and Canada.

Team In Training offers a lineup of innovative high caliber domestic and international events, and prepares teammates for marathons, half marathons, and triathlons, as well as cycling, climbing and hiking experiences, with experienced coaches, training resources, a supportive community and world class fundraising tools. For more information about dates, locations and times, contact your local LLS chapter, call (800) 482-TEAM or visit www.teamintraining.org.

For additional information visit lls.org/lls-newsnetwork. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society 
100 W. San Fernando Street, Suite 365, San Jose CA 95113
ph. 408.490.3131 | fax. 408.490.2663

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/local-athlete-to-compete-in-ironman-world-championships-for-cancer-cures-300866529.html

SOURCE The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's (LLS) Silicon Valley & Monterey Bay Area Chapter


© PRNewswire 2019
