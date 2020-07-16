Local Business Owner Sandra S. Garrett, Ph.D. of MediMergent, LLC Named to NSBA Leadership Council

Sandra S. Garrett, Ph.D. CEO of MediMergent, LLC of Rockville, MD, was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization, and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Garrett, a recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.

“As a small-business owner, I see daily the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulations,” stated Garrett. “Joining NSBA’s Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress.”

Garrett joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of her efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small business, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs and how the Affordable Care Act will impact small business. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small business a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.

“I am proud to have Dr. Sandra Garrett as part of our Leadership Council,” stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. “She came to us highly recommended and I look forward our coordinated efforts for years to come.”

Please click here to learn more about MediMergent, LLC (www.medimergent.com).

For more on the NSBA Leadership Council, please visit www.nsba.biz

MediMergent, LLC is a data collection, integration and analytics company that utilizes its proprietary platform to implement customized, patient centric, real-world evidence projects for health care companies to support their commercial interests and regulators to better understand real-world patient safety and medication effectiveness.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200716005731/en/