Local ClubCorp Clubs Partner with American Red Cross in National Initiative to Encourage Blood Donations

05/20/2020 | 12:54pm EDT

DALLAS, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClubCorp – The World Leader in Private Clubs® – announces a new partnership with the American Red Cross, hosting member blood drives in 40 clubs, in 10 states across the country, and the list is growing. The drives kicked off here in North Texas at Brookhaven Country Club on April 15 followed by Stonebriar on April 18. The excitement quickly spread with Oakmont hosting a drive on May 6 and Trophy Club Country Club on May 15. Almost all have completely filled their available appointment schedules and some have already scheduled a second and third drive. North Texas is hosting the heaviest concentration of the drives with the following upcoming dates:

  • Stonebriar Country Club | June 26 | 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Gleneagles Country Club | July 1 | 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Trophy Club Country Club | July 8 | 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Stonebridge Ranch Country Club | July 10 | 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Las Colinas Country Club | July 17 | 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Oakmont Country Club | July 18 | 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Stonebriar Country Club | August 26 | 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The Red Cross needs the help of blood donors to maintain a sufficient blood supply for the weeks and months to come. The efforts are just one of several ways ClubCorp and its members are giving back to their North Texas communities during the Coronavirus crisis.

“Serving our communities is one of ClubCorp’s core values and our members are at the heart of our ability to give back,” said David Pillsbury, ClubCorp CEO. “As community leaders, so many of our members have asked how their clubs can give back and support those in need during this difficult time. We are proud to host these blood drives – considered an essential community service right now – and give our members every opportunity to help even as they adhere to stay-at-home mandates. Knowing they are going through their own adversity yet are so concerned about giving back speaks volumes about their character and generosity.”

“During this uncertain time, we encourage individuals to keep scheduled blood donation appointments and to make new blood donation appointments for the weeks ahead to ensure a stable supply throughout this pandemic,” said Kamenna Lee, vice president, Biomedical Marketing at the American Red Cross.

To find a ClubCorp sponsored blood drive near you, visit www.clubcorpblooddrive.com.

Beyond the member blood drives, ClubCorp also recently created a Community Relations Committee, which is identifying ways clubs, their employees and members can provide positive support to local communities. One of its first initiatives provides a weekly complimentary meal program for the company’s furloughed employees and their families.

About ClubCorp
Since its founding in 1957, Dallas-based ClubCorp has operated with the central purpose of Building Relationships and Enriching Lives®. The leading owner-operator of private golf and country clubs, city and stadium clubs in North America, ClubCorp is relentless in its pursuit of providing extraordinary experiences, meaningful connections, shared passions and memorable moments for its more than 430,000 members. With approximately 20,000 peak-season employees and a portfolio of over 200 owned or operated golf and country clubs, city clubs, sports clubs, and stadium clubs in 27 states, the District of Columbia and two foreign countries, ClubCorp creates communities and a lifestyle through its championship golf courses, work spaces, handcrafted cuisine, resort-style pools, tennis facilities, golf lounges, fitness centers and robust programming.

ClubCorp properties include: Firestone Country Club (Akron, Ohio); Mission Hills Country Club (Rancho Mirage, California); The Woodlands Country Club (The Woodlands, Texas); Capital Club Beijing; and The Metropolitan in Chicago. You can find ClubCorp on Facebook at facebook.com/clubcorp and on Twitter at @ClubCorp.

About the American Red Cross:
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

Contact: Carla Goss

Phone: 903.816.4278

Email: Carla.goss@clubcorp.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
