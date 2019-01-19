Local Credit Unions Help Members Affected by Partial Government Shutdown

Many local credit unions are providing financial assistance and support to their members who are affected by the partial government shutdown, including Educational Employees Credit Union, Central Valley Firefighters Credit Union, Kings Federal Credit Union, Merced School Employees Federal Credit Union, Noble Credit Union, San Joaquin Power Employees Credit Union, Tulare County Federal Credit Union, United Local Credit Union, and Valley First Credit Union.

“The uncertainty as to when the shutdown will end has created stress and hardship for many credit union members who are now struggling to pay their bills and provide for their families,” said Elizabeth Dooley, EECU president/CEO. “Credit Unions are offering options to federal employees affected by the partial shutdown – such as skipping a loan payment or zero percent loans – to help their members get through this challenging time.” If the shutdown continues and additional assistance is needed, credit unions are prepared to discuss other options with their members.

In keeping with the credit union philosophy of “people helping people,” EECU and other credit unions have also offered special financial assistance packages to members who were affected by floods, hurricanes and the recent devastating California wildfires.

The actions by credit unions across the state to assist federal workers have received recognition from Congress and the State Government. The chief economic and business advisor to Governor Gavin Newsom also recognized credit unions’ efforts.

