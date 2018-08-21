Local Customers Bring Donations to Help sweetFrog ''Adopt a School'' through Labor Day

- Local sweetFrog Locations Hosting Donation Drives to Benefit Local Schools through September 2nd

- All Local Customers Who Contribute Receive 20% Off Their Favorite Frozen Yogurt Treat

RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2018 / sweetFrog Frozen Yogurt, the nation's leading frozen yogurt chain, named America's #1 Best Frozen Yogurt in 2017 and #2 Best Frozen Yogurt in 2018 by The Daily Meal, is hosting ''Adopt a School'' donation drives in participating markets throughout the country.

From August 22nd - September 2nd, all local customers are encouraged to help local sweetFrog stores ''Adopt a School'' by donating much-needed supplies - like pencils, notebooks, and glue sticks. Each sweetFrog location has picked one lucky local school to ''adopt'' so all local customers will know which school they're supporting.

All customers who contribute to the cause by September 2nd by dropping off school supplies in the large decorated box found at their participating local sweetFrog shop will receive 20% off their favorite frozen yogurt treat.

sweetFrog's CEO, Patrick Galleher, says he's proud of what the ''Adopt a School'' initiative will accomplish and believes it fits the company's core values perfectly.

''Since sweetFrog's inception nearly a decade ago, all of our local owners have consistently displayed an unwavering commitment to their community,'' says Galleher. '' Giving back and helping young minds thrive is tied to everything we do, from local FUNdraisers to Leap Forward programs to Boy Scout and Girl Scout patch programs. We are very excited about 'Adopt a School' because it gives us a fantastic opportunity to team up with local residents and help teachers and students in dire need of supplies as school budgets continue to tighten.''

sweetFrog's ''Adopt a School'' campaign will end at the close of business on Sunday, September 2nd. Local sweetFrog stores will help their adopted school coordinate a school-wide spirit night the week of September 3rd to reveal the results of the ''Adopt a School'' push and allow students to have some fun with sweetFrog's mascots, Scoop and Cookie. All collected items, plus 25% of sales generated by the local sweetFrog during spirit night day, will be delivered to the respective adopted school in the days following the spirit night.

''There's no better way to wrap up a fantastic summer and get school season started on the right note,'' says Galleher. ''We look forward to providing teachers and students around the country with a much-needed boost - all school supplies collected via their respective 'Adopt a School' donation drive and a portion of sales earned on their spirit night day. And of course, a little fun with America's favorite mascots, Scoop and Cookie, too. What's not to love?!?!''

For more information about sweetFrog Premium Frozen Yogurt, and all community-focused campaigns/promotions, please visit www.sweetfrog.com.

To learn more about sweetFrog Frozen Yogurt franchise opportunities, as well as acquisitions and re-brands, please visit http://sweetfrog.com/franchise.

About sweetFrog Frozen Yogurt:

sweetFrog (http://www.sweetfrog.com) is the fastest growing self-serve frozen yogurt restaurant company in the country. With a wide selection of premium frozen yogurt flavors and fresh toppings choices, sweetFrog was named Best Frozen Yogurt in the USA by The Daily Meal in 2014 and 2016. sweetFrog has 340 stores and mobile units including retail, mobile trucks and non-traditional locations (such as sporting venues) in twenty-seven states in the U.S, Dominican Republic and Egypt. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Richmond, Virginia. sweetFrog prides itself on providing a family-friendly environment where customers can enjoy soft-serve frozen yogurt, ice cream, gelato and sorbets with the toppings of their choice. The company was founded on Christian principles and seeks to bring happiness and a positive attitude into the lives of the communities it calls home.

Media Contacts:

Graham Chapman

919-459-8157

graham.chapman@sweetfrog.net

Patrick Galleher

804-343-3441

pgalleher@sweetfrog.net

SOURCE: sweetFrog Frozen Yogurt