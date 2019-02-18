Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Local Fans Welcome New Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza in Las Vegas

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 01:46pm EST

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaze Fast Fire’d Pizza, the recognized world leader in fast artisanal pizza, is giving fans in Las Vegas a reason to celebrate. This Thursday, February 21st, the leading fast casual brand will open a beautiful 2,900 square foot open kitchen restaurant with interior seating for 82, and an exterior patio, is located in Silverton Village near Starbucks (8229 Dean Martin Dr.).  

Blaze Pizza Signature Green Stripe Pizza
Blaze Pizza Signature Green Stripe Pizza


Since 2012, Blaze Pizza has been serving artisanal pies that are both fast and affordable. Each restaurant features an interactive open kitchen format that allows guests to customize one of the menu’s generously sized personal signature pizzas or create your own, all for around $8. Every pizza features our made-from-scratch dough crafted in house daily, all-natural meats and vegetables, and is finished in an open flame oven which cooks pizzas in three minutes flat. For guests with special dietary needs, Blaze offers gluten-free dough, vegan cheese, animal rennet free dairy, and tree-nut free pesto. Each of these elements have assisted the brand with becoming the fastest growing restaurant in history.

To celebrate the opening of the company’s newest locally-owned and operated Las Vegas restaurant, anyone who visits Blaze’s new location on Friday, February 22nd from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and follows the brand on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook will receive a FREE build your own pizza! Don’t forget to grab a freshly-made salad, iconic blood orange lemonade, or s’more pie dessert on your way out.

“Our mission at Blaze is really simple – we’re taking pizza back to its roots,” said Jim Mizes, president & CEO of Blaze Pizza. “By making dough in-house, using carefully sourced ingredients, and cooking by fire, we’re giving guests a great way to enjoy artisanal pizza without the wait. It’s changing the way people think about and eat pizza.”  

Blaze’s obsessive attention to detail extends well beyond the food. Driven by its commitment to “Intelligent Choices for Our Pizzas, People & Planet,” the Las Vegas restaurant is constructed with recycled and sustainable materials, uses eco-friendly packaging, and features energy-efficient LED lighting. The restaurants stylized design was inspired by our celebration of unconventional thinking and individuality.

Blaze Pizza is looking forward to building strong roots within the Las Vegas community. The local restaurant has developed a turn-key in-restaurant fundraiser program that returns 20% of an event’s proceeds back to local organizations, and will be partnering with local schools, sports clubs and other organizations to host fundraising events. The Las Vegas restaurant will also create 50 jobs locally.

About Blaze Pizza

Blaze Pizza is a modern day “pizza joint” serving up artisanal pizzas that are both fast and affordable. With fans lining up or ordering online each day for their custom-built pizzas, freshly made salads, house made lemonades and s’more pies, the innovative fast-casual concept has quickly become one of the hottest restaurant chains in the country. Each restaurant features an interactive open-kitchen format that allows guests to customize one of the menu’s signature pizzas or create their own, choosing from a wide selection of real ingredients that are free of artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives. The generously-sized pizzas are then sent to a blazing hot open-flame oven – the centerpiece of the restaurant – where dedicated pizzasmiths ensure the artisanal pies are fast-fire’d and ready to eat in just minutes. Restaurants make fresh dough from scratch using a proprietary recipe developed by Executive Chef Bradford Kent (the “Pizza Whisperer”), which requires a 24-hour fermentation period to produce his signature light-as-air, crisp crust. For pizza fans with specific dietary needs, Blaze Pizza offers gluten-free dough and vegan cheese.

Recently named #1 ‘Brand of the Year’ in the Fast Casual Top 100, the fast-growing chain currently operates 317 restaurants in 42 states and 5 countries. The concept is backed by private equity firm Brentwood Associates and founding investors which include LeBron James, Maria Shriver, movie producer John Davis and Boston Red Sox co-owner Tom Werner. For more information, please visit blazepizza.com and facebook.com/blazepizza or click here to view a company video.

Media Contact:
Joshua Levitt, Press Relations
Josh.Levitt@blazepizza.com
949-215-1438

Blaze Pizza®, fast-fire'd®, the horizontal logo design, the proprietary name "pizzasmith" and related trademarks are the property of Blaze Pizza LLC.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cbb7e902-32e7-4c0a-95e5-d6db07444b22

BlazeLogoHorizontalHigh-Res.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:11pWhisper Valley Recognized as Sustainable Community of Year, EcoSmart Solution Wins Green Innovation Award
BU
08:04pGEMFIELDS : Zambia Mines Minister pledges support for gemstone sector
AQ
08:03pSABRE : appoints Abdul-Razzaq Iyer as vice president, STNME
PU
08:02pFactbox - Huawei's challenges in Europe
RE
08:02pBritain does not support total Huawei network ban - sources
RE
08:01pGARO : Management changes at GARO
AQ
08:01pRevolutionary Erectile Dysfunction Treatment, GAINSWave®, Now Offered by PMPJAX in Florida
PR
08:01pProppant Express Investments Prevails Again by Invalidating 24 SandBox Logistics Patent Claims
GL
08:01pCLASS ACTION UPDATE FOR YRIV, ALKS, ASTE AND GE : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
07:54pHONDA MOTOR : to close UK car plant, drop 3,500 jobs
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD : WIRECARD : Britain's FT says allegations over Wirecard reporting are false
2RECKITT BENCKISER : RECKITT BENCKISER : 2018 Pretax Profit Rose 8.9%
3FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO LTD : SoftBank invests in Mubadala's new $400 million European tech fund
4VINCI : Vinci SA Joint Venture Gets EUR2.9 Billion Virginia Road Upgrade Contract
5COCA-COLA HBC : COCA COLA HBC : Bottler Coca-Cola HBC buys Serbian confectionary firm Bambi

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.