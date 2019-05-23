Local Law Firm Is Dedicating Itself To Handling Pennsylvania RoundUp Cases

PITTSBURGH, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Local firm SMA Law Group is announcing that they are actively involved, as a local law firm, in litigation against Bayer, the makers of RoundUp weed killer.

RoundUp, originally manufactured by a large Northern California company called Monsanto, contains a chemical compound called glyphosate. This chemical has been linked to non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. In 2015, the World Health Organization labeled glyphosate as a "probable carcinogen."

We have seen major verdicts against the manufacturer of RoundUp over the last few months. Just recently, a court awarded $2 billion to a California couple who both contracted non-Hodgkins lymphoma after years of using RoundUp.

Since these major verdicts have been handed down, Bayer's stock price has slid nearly 30%. Despite several large verdicts against the manufacturer, the company continues to ignore the devastating effects these products have had on many of their consumers.

Those who have the most exposure to these products include:

Groundskeepers

Farmers

Parks and recreation staff

Public works department employees

Anyone who works in these jobs or in similar fields has the highest risk factors of becoming ill due to glyphosate in RoundUp.

The team at SMA Law Group is determined to help the people in Pittsburgh and surrounding areas if they have been harmed due to the use of this product. The SMA Law Group is ready to help Pennsylvania citizens because they know they will be able to bring a personal connection to their clients, not like so many out-of-state firms that a client may never meet in person.

Since the SMA Law Group is already active in these cases, they have the knowledge and experience you need to move forward and secure the compensation you deserve. They want you to know that:

"Too often our local residents want to pursue justice against large corporations and have to look for a lawyer outside of their locality. We know how important it is for our clients, and prospective clients, to work with a team of lawyers that are close to home. Our clients know that they always have an open door to personally meet with us, talk with us, and even stop by the office to say "hello." Why sacrifice having a personal experience with your lawyers in order to hire an out-of-town lawyer with great results? You can have both if you hire us."

If you or a loved one have been harmed due to the use of RoundUp, please call the SMA Law Group at 1-888-976-2529 or visit their website at www.smalawgroup.com.

