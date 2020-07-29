Log in
Local McDonald's® Restaurants Debut Fundraiser Program For Non-Profits Hard Hit By Pandemic Restrictions

07/29/2020 | 02:18pm EDT

PITTSBURGH, Pa., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Community organizations in need of an easy and effective fundraiser can now contact their closest McDonald's® restaurant to schedule an Arch Support fundraising event.

Available only in the tri-state area, the new program encourages members of the beneficiary organization to purchase a meal via the McDonald's Mobile App during a designated time frame. In exchange, the local McDonald's®restaurant donates a portion of the proceeds from all mobile orders during that time to the non-profit group.

"The community non-profits that contribute so much to our quality of life have been profoundly impacted by the pandemic," said Dan Delligatti, president of the local McDonald's consortium of McDonald's Owner/Operators. "That's why we developed a new approach that allows groups to raise funds while abiding by social distancing guidelines."

Non-profit organizations interested in scheduling an Arch Support fundraiser should contact their nearest McDonald's restaurant or go to www.mcdonaldsarchsupport.com.

About McDonald's® USA 
McDonald's® USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to more than 25 million customers every day. Every McDonald's restaurant in the Greater Pittsburgh area is independently owned and operated by a franchisee who lives in the region. Customers can log online for free at approximately 11,500 participating Wi-Fi enabled McDonald's® U.S. restaurants. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com, or follow us on Twitter @McDonalds and Facebook www.facebook.com/McDonaldsUS/.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/local-mcdonalds-restaurants-debut-fundraiser-program-for-non-profits-hard-hit-by-pandemic-restrictions-301102444.html

SOURCE McDonald’s Three Rivers


© PRNewswire 2020
