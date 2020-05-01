Log in
Local Pharmacist Provides Complimentary Sanitizer to Front Lines

05/01/2020 | 02:36pm EDT

Ann Arbor pharmacy donates gallons of hand sanitizer to local police, firefighters and government employees to help curb coronavirus spread

Local compounding pharmacy, Pharmacy Solutions has donated multiple gallons of pharmaceutical-grade, alcohol-based hand sanitizers and other personal protective equipment (PPE) such as gloves and masks to police, firefighters and government employees for use by first responders in the community.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200501005468/en/

Pharmacy Solutions in Ann Arbor, Mich., has donated gallons of hand sanitizer and other personal protective equipment to local first responders to help curb coronavirus spread. (Photo: Business Wire)

Pharmacy Solutions in Ann Arbor, Mich., has donated gallons of hand sanitizer and other personal protective equipment to local first responders to help curb coronavirus spread. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We’ve donated multiple gallons of the sanitizer and other PPE since the outbreak and just sent out an additional large batch last week,” said Pharmacy Solutions President and CEO Sahar Swidan, PharmD. “This product will help protect our first responders who have experienced a shortage in these products since early on.”

PCCA, an FDA-registered and -inspected chemical repackager and relabeler, said the Food and Drug Administration recognized the shortage of alcohol-based hand sanitizers and provided the ability for compounding pharmacies to compound these during the COVID-19 outbreak. At the urging of the Alliance for Pharmacy Compounding and others, the FDA provided formulations for compounders to prepare alcohol-based hand sanitizers during the current health emergency.

“PCCA salutes Sahar and our other members who have risen to the challenge presented by the spread of the coronavirus to improve safety and health in their communities. This is an example of pharmacists taking their skills preparing personalized medications for patients and pivoting them to contribute to solving a healthcare need for many,” PCCA President Jim Smith said. “We are grateful that compounding can be a part of the solution during this public health crisis.”

In addition to donating hand sanitizer, Sahar is using her “passion for teaching to present free national and international webinars to help educate her fellow compounding pharmacists and health care providers during this time.” Formed in 2001, Pharmacy Solutions provides superior pharmacy services to medical professionals and their patients. The pharmacy offers patients a personal and educational experience with patient and provider education, wellness counseling, compounded medications and integrative treatment options. A PCCA member, Pharmacy Solutions also has PCAB Accreditation from the Accreditation Commission for Health Care.

ABOUT PCCA

A complete resource for independent compounding pharmacists, PCCA provides high-quality products, education and support to more than 3,500 pharmacy members throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and other countries around the world. Learn more at www.pccarx.com.


© Business Wire 2020
