Local Resident to Compete in the Incredible World Marathon Challenge in Support of Orthopaedic Institute for Children

Some people run for glory. Some people run for gold. One Southern
California woman is running the ultimate challenge for the ultimate good.
Rancho Palos Verdes resident Shirley Parry later this month will board a
plane and head to the Antarctic to take part in the fifth annual World
Marathon Challenge, running 7 marathons in 7 days across 7 continents.
Her inspiration and her reason for undertaking this herculean effort is
to support the Orthopaedic Institute for Children and, in her words, “to
run for children who can’t.”
“My participation in the World Marathon Challenge is designed to raise
money and awareness for OIC, which helps children with orthopaedic
trauma injuries and musculoskeletal conditions—such as cerebral palsy
and scoliosis—regardless of their families’ ability to pay,” she said.
“It is an incredible organization; and in the spirit of the 777
marathon, my goal is to raise $77,700 to support this wonderful
institution.”
Parry, who recently completed her Ph.D. in education, has been an active
member of OIC’s support group, the Charitable Children’s Guild, since
2012. Through volunteer and financial support, the Charitable Children’s
Guild and its auxiliaries significantly strengthen the programs at OIC
by focusing their attention on ensuring that children get the
orthopaedic medical care they need to get the most out of life.
The first leg of the 2019 World Marathon Challenge will take place Jan.
31 in Novo, Antarctica, followed by Cape Town, Perth, Dubai, Madrid and
Santiago with the final event in Miami on Feb. 6. The event is a
logistical and physical challenge as participants run 295 kilometers
(183 miles) over the 7-day period and spend about 63 hours in the air
flying to the next continent. Only 78 men and 28 women have completed
the challenge since the event’s inception five years ago.
Parry started preparing for the mind-boggling feat one year ago when she
paid the 35,000-euro entry fee (approximately $40,000) and started
training to join the select field of 2019 international runners. It will
be the ultimate challenge for this 54-year-old who began running in 2011
as a personal commitment to staying healthy. Since that time Parry has
finished 16 marathons, including races in Berlin, Paris, Chicago and Los
Angeles.
“Shirley is an inspiration,” says Mary Beth Perrine, OIC’s assistant
vice president of development and outreach. “Her love for our mission to
help children has driven her to go beyond what is imaginable. That is
the real key behind the amazing feat she is undertaking.”
Those interested in supporting Parry’s challenge and helping fund the
work being done at Orthopaedic Institute for Children are invited to
visit her page at oic.convio.net/Shirley.
About Orthopaedic Institute for Children
Orthopaedic Institute for Children was founded in 1911 as Los Angeles
Orthopaedic Hospital. Focused solely on musculoskeletal conditions in
children, OIC receives more than 70,000 patient visits each year. In
alliance with UCLA Health and with the support of the OIC Foundation, we
advance pediatric orthopaedics worldwide through outstanding patient
care, medical education and research. Our locations in downtown Los
Angeles, Santa Monica, Westwood and Calexico treat the full spectrum of
pediatric orthopaedic disorders and injuries. For more information,
visit us at ortho-institute.org.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190114005580/en/