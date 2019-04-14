Local Schools Pressure Stanford to Contribute More

By Nour Malas

PALO ALTO, Calif. -- Stanford University's tax-exempt properties are a point of ire for the local public schools.

The Palo Alto Unified School District gets 90% of its funds from local sources. But some Stanford faculty and staff live in homes owned by the university, on which the nonprofit institution doesn't pay property taxes. The school district says the addition of new students with little or no new accompanying revenue in Stanford's pending expansion plans will widen an already significant budget shortfall. School administrators and local parents are asking the university to provide some financial compensation and to help build a new school.

"It's not that Palo Alto is asking for charity from Stanford. It's just asking that Stanford pays a fair share toward educating the people who reside in Palo Alto and use the school district," said Patrick Muggler, whose wife works with the PTA and who has two children in the school district.

A county study estimates the university's gradual expansion may bring the Palo Alto school district at least 275 new students. The district estimates it could gain 1,000 new students or more, depending on how much new housing the university builds.

The school district and Stanford are currently in talks about how the university will mitigate the costs associated with new students. Stanford officials said they are hopeful for a resolution. In 2000, when it last planned an expansion, the university made a $10 million payment to the school district.

