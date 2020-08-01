Local ownership delivers tourism benefits to communities

The last decade has represented a positive turnaround for Myanmar's tourism sector. Although tourism in Bangan, Yangon or Mandalay has picked up considerably, Kayah state was often left off tourist itineraries - caused by a combination of underlying factors. Community-based tourism dominates the offering in Kayah state, but the lack of a fully operative association as a driving force made it difficult for Kayah to become a core component of Myanmar's tourism offering. The state had struggled to communicate a vision for Kayah state and its tourism potential so that it could be given more profile. To do this well, Kayah state needs a local voice, that represents the sector as a whole. These local spokespeople had not emerged.

Tourist guides in Kayah worked individually and were unclear about how the membership to a tourist guide association would benefit their work. There was a lack of awareness regarding the potential value of a successful association, especially via a shared commitment and opportunities to enhance professional skills. Though the Kayah Tourist Guide Association (KTGA) was established by the Ministry of Hotels and Tourism in 2014, it only comprised four members until ITC and the KTGA stakeholders started working together construct a new vision.

Approach & Solution

In order to elevate the profile of Kayah tourism within Myanmar's tourism portfolio, the International Trade Centre (ITC) adopted a multi-phased assessment approach in 2018. Assessments of multiple tourism-related institutions were conducted, and the Kayah Tourist Guide Association stood out as one of the organisations that showed the highest readiness to learn and grow. Therefore, KTGA worked with ITC to develop further strategies for growth and participated in ITC workshops to reinforce the association's vision and skill set.

ITC's Institutional Strengthening section works to empower local institutions to be an effective multiplier of efforts to support sector growth. A strong institution is able to provide the right amount of guidance, encouragement and assistance to the smaller businesses and individual professionals that make up its members and stakeholders. Throughout the workshops, the aim was therefore to ensure strong local ownership of the challenges and the solutions facing the sector.

KTGA's receptiveness to this approach is testament to the individual guides who - after realising the potential for collaborative growth - showed great interest in taking ownership and in carrying the work forward. The association features many junior guides who are highly dedicated to the cause and eager to bring everyone together to translate what they learnt into practical activities. Because the action plan was driven by KTGA themselves, with the assistance of ITC, the issues tackled were aligned with their own long-term vision and responded directly to the challenges that they were facing.

Results - Local Ownership carries the project forward

The membership of the association has increased from its initial four members to over 300 guides and affiliate stakeholder members licensed by the Ministry. A comprehensive handbook acts as a living document for the strategic planning and promotion of KTGA. According to regional guide Mr. U Martino Htay Aung, this handbook will help encourage even more guides to join the association. The association features a high percentage of young guides, with the majority being 25-35 years of age. Furthermore, women are well represented across the association, with around 60-65% female members. A full non-discrimination policy within the guiding principles of KTGA ensures that membership profiles stay diverse and include more vulnerable groups.

Knowledge sharing was previously limited to only two senior officers representing KTGA at the national association level. Since then, it has extended to more open knowledge sharing with a solid contact database and an institutional communication process in place.

'Through our project with ITC, I gained a lot of knowledge and skills on community based tourism (CBT). I am very proud to be one of the CBT Trainer of Trainers, because I would like to pass on my knowledge not only in Kayah but throughout Myanmar as much as I can.'

Mr. Lwin Htet Aung, CBT Tour Guide and KTGA Member

The strong and sustainable base of knowledge built via the training of trainers is a striking example of how the multiplier effect is achieved through an expert, trusted and connected institution. Several guides were coached as trainers of trainers (ToT), and have already instructed further trainers on community-based tourism across four villages in Kayah state. KTGA now functions as a recognised entity and is representative of the aspirations of the industry. They have built the foundations of a successful local resource network. The next step will be to involve KTGA members in the destination management plans at the national level.

A mid-term survey, conducted by ITC, showed that positive feedback on the quality of guide associations by SMEs improved considerably (three-fold) between 2017 and 2019. Many other community-based tourism destinations in Myanmar, such as Tanintharvi Region and Chin State, are now following the same model applied in Kayah. This holistic community-based approach has proven sustainable as well as compelling, ensuring the association's positive and continued impact well beyond the conclusion of the project.